Nigerian Man In South Africa, Two Sons Die In Car Accident

His wife, Nomabandla Mbah, aged 33, was the only survivor in the accident at Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 23, 2021

A Nigerian man, Ifeanyi Mbah and his two children in South Africa have died in a car accident.

The accident occurred on Monday night. 

His wife, Nomabandla Mbah, aged 33, was the only survivor in the accident at Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape. 

It was gathered that the family was travelling along the N2, near Bluewater Bay, when their car skidded off the road and hit a barrier.

Ifeanyi, 42, and their two sons, Uchenna and Chinedu, who were six and one year old respectively died at the scene. Nomabandla was taken to a clinic in Motherwell, where she received treatment for a knee injury.

Police spokesperson, Captain Andre Beetge, who confirmed the incident, said it seemed that the husband was driving the vehicle when the accident occurred, but it was not known yet what caused him to lose control and veer off the road.

"At about 8.40pm, a white Volkswagen Polo was travelling along the N2, from Bluewater Bay towards Gqeberha, when it left the road and collided with a barrier. The vehicle overturned in the process and landed on its roof,” Beetge said.

A case of culpable homicide is under investigation.

