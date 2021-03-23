REVEALED: Why Aisha Buhari Returned To Nigeria After Months In Dubai

The return of Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, to Aso Rock Villa from the United Arab Emirates last Thursday was partly due to the ailment of a top member of the cabal in President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, Mamman Daura.

Daura has long been viewed as the leader of a powerful cabal or 'powerful kitchen cabinet' alleged to have hijacked the Buhari presidency since he came to power.

SaharaReporters learnt from Presidency sources that 81-year-old Daura, who is Buhari’s nephew, is now partially paralysed on the left side and managing his health presently in Kaduna.

SaharaReporters further gathered that the First Lady returned to the country, believing that Aso Villa was more secure with Daura out of the way and managing his health away from the State House.

It was also learnt that with Daura out of Aso Villa and less active, the power tussle in the Villa would be reduced and the place would be more conducive for her, although she still has a young man, Sabiu, alias Tunde “Idiagbon” to contend with.

Aisha returned last Thursday after spending about six months in the UAE. Buhari reportedly made her last known public appearance in September 2020 during the wedding of her daughter, Hanan.

Since then, she had conspicuously been absent from government activities and also stopped posting on social media platforms.

“Mamman Daura is sick. He is partially paralysed on the left side and managing his health in Kaduna State. It is partially the reason madam returned from Dubai because with the man out of the villa and less active, she knows she can take on Tunde Sabiu. She feels more secured,” the source stated.

SaharaReporters had on December 15, 2020, that the First Lady had been in Dubai since September after the wedding of her daughter, Hanan.

It had been also reported that the First Lady was not in a hurry to return, despite now spending over five months, as she reportedly stated that the Aso Villa was not secure for her family.

This is especially with a shooting incident which occurred in June 2020, and caused some panic among occupants of the Villa.

The First Lady and Daura’s daughter, Fatima, had an altercation in the villa in October 2019 which was videoed by the latter and later went viral.

The First Lady had admitted that she was angry in the video and went overboard because the Dauras were becoming overbearing in the Villa.

Fatima had also accused the First Lady of attacking her at the Villa.

In her reaction to the video, Aisha had said Mamman Daura's daughter, Fatima, laughed at her and mocked her inside Aso Rock.

During an interview with BBC Hausa, Aisha explained the circumstances behind the video, saying, “I was the one in that video and this person you see standing at my back are my security personnel.

“It was Fatima, the daughter of Mamman Daura that shot the video in front of my security and everybody there. She was actually recording the whole thing right in front of me and was laughing and mocking me.

“They did that because my husband sacked them from the house. He told them to get all their belongings and leave the house for my son (Yusuf) to occupy.

"I left them and wanted to get to one of the rooms but they prevented me from getting through, I left them and took another way yet I met the store locked."