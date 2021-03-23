We Are Coming For You, Nigerian Army Chief, Ibrahim Attahiru Tells Igboho, Dokubo, Others

Attahiru promised that the Army will deal decisively with every form of security threat confronting the nation, including those posed by the secessionist agitators like Igboho and Dokubo.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 23, 2021

The Nigerian Army will soon move against separatist agitators such as Sunday Igboho and Asari Dokubo, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. -Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, has stated.

According to the Nation, Attahiru’s warning was delivered in Uyo at the first Commanding Officers’ Workshop 2021.

Igboho recently declared that South-West was no longer part of Nigeria.

During his declaration, the self-acclaimed activist said the major resources of Nigeria were in the hands of Northerners, stressing that Yoruba people were being killed and their land taken over by Fulani herdsmen. 

Dokubo announced the establishment of Biafra Customary Government in which he incorporated some parts of the South-East and South-South as part of the territory.

But Attahiru promised that the Army will deal decisively with every form of security threat confronting the nation, including those posed by the secessionist agitators like Igboho and Dokubo.

“The Nigerian Army under my leadership would remain proactive and jointly work with other security agencies to decisively deal with threats facing the nation.

“The Nigerian Army under my watch remains resolute and is poised more than ever before to decisively deal with individuals or groups that threaten the peace, security and stability of our great nation,” he vowed.

SaharaReporters, New York

