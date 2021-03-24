Court Jails Fake EFCC Operatives, Eight Others In Abeokuta

The Beyioku brothers, Olatunji and Oluwafemi, were arrested in November 2019 for allegedly impersonating operatives of the commission to defraud members of the public.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 24, 2021

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office secured 10 convictions on Wednesday, before Justice Mohammed Abubakar of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The convicts are: Beyioku Olatunji (a.k.a Bashorun), Beyioku Oluwayomi Oluwafemi (a.k.a Ola 1), Adeleke Ridwan Adekunle, AbdulFatai Waliu, Adelani Sarafa Yomi, Folarin Ikeoluwa Akinleye, Adebisi Abiola Victor, Adio Toheeb Oladimeji, Ogundulu Oluwashola Temitope and Amoo Rilwan Babatunde. 

The two were initially arraigned on January 23, 2020, before Justice Abubakar on 18 counts bordering on conspiracy, impersonation, forgery, money laundering, and obtaining money under false pretences. They pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.

The duo thereafter approached the commission for a plea bargain.  

The Beyioku brothers and the eight other defendants on Wednesday pleaded guilty to one count of impersonation separately filed against them by the EFCC.

Following their pleas, prosecution counsel, Murtala Usman, Oyelakin Oyediran, and Shamsuddeen Bashir, prayed the court to convict them accordingly.

Justice Abubakar, in his judgment, convicted and sentenced Beyioku Olatunji Joe Oladapo and Beyioku Oluwayomi Oluwafemi to 18 months imprisonment from the day of arrest without an option of fine, while Adelani bagged 12 months imprisonment without option of fine.

Adio was jailed six months with an option of N200, 000 (Two hundred thousand naira) fine; Adeleke and Waliu got four months imprisonment with an option of N100, 000 (One hundred thousand naira) fine while Ogundulu bagged four months with an option of N150, 000 (One hundred and fifty thousand naira) fine.

Amoo was jailed for three months with an option of N200, 000 (Two hundred thousand naira) fine while Adebisi and Folarin are to spend three months in a correctional centre. They however have an option of paying N150, 000 (One hundred and fifty thousand naira) fine each. 

The court also ordered the convicts to pay restitution to their victims. The Beyioku brothers are to restitute to their victim, Tawakalitu Lasisi, through the EFCC the total sum of N1,450,000 (One million four hundred and fifty thousand naira); Adelani - $3,900 (Three thousand nine hundred US dollars); Adeleke - $750 (Seven hundred and fifty US dollars); Wali - $130 (One hundred and thirty US dollars); Folarin- $500 (Five hundred US dollars); Adebisi - $800 ( Eight hundred US dollars) and N26,000 (Twenty-six thousand naira); Adio - $1,500 (One thousand five hundred US dollars); Ogundulu - $100 (One hundred US dollars) and Amoo - N990,694,66 (Nine hundred and ninety thousand, six hundred ninety-four naira and sixty-six kobo)

The Beyioku brothers are to forfeit the following items: two iPhone 11, one white Nokia mobile phone, one black iPhone 8 plus mobile handset, one small black Nokia mobile phone, one black 4G LTE MTN mobile WiFi, one gold Apple watch series 3 42mm, three Nigeria Police warrant cards belonging to Beyioku Yomi, one Nigeria Police warrant card belonging to Olatunji Joe, one gold necklace, one Honda Crosstour V6 with registration No: BASHORUN, one Mercedes Benz GLK 350 4MATIC with registration number OLA1. 

The eight other convicts are also to forfeit all items recovered from them to the Nigerian government.

SaharaReporters, New York

