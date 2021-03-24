Customs Officer Dies In Lagos Boat Accident While Chasing Smugglers

Aliyu A. A., a customs officer attached to Western Marine Command, Lagos has lost his life while chasing smugglers along Badagry water channel.

The deceased, an Assistant Inspector of Customs was said to be on surveillance duty with his team along Vawhe-Usalu creeks.

Public Relations Officer, Western Marine Command, Isah Sulaiman, confirmed the incident in a statement.

He said the late officer was attached to Akere Surveillance/Monitoring team under Idiroko Outstation.

Sulaiman said the deceased officer along with his team were acting on credible information along Vawhe-Isalu creeks when their boat was involved in an accident while trying to intercept a boat suspected to be carrying smuggled items.

The statement read, “The accident resulted in the death of Assistant Inspector of Customs (AIC), Aliyu A. A. by drowning. The body of the deceased was found underneath the river with the assistance of villagers around the axis.

“The body was taken to General Hospital, Badagry, and later deposited at the mortuary, after being certified dead by the doctor on call.

“The corpse was transported by air on-board MAX air airline to Kano on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 on the request of the family of the deceased.

“AIC Aliyu A. A. hailed from Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State. He was born on the 10 July, 1987. He joined the Nigeria Customs Service on the October 17, 2013 as Customs Assistant II (CAII) and got promoted to the rank of AIC on January 1, 2019.

“AIC Aliyu A. A. died on the 22 March, 2021 while on active service and he will be buried today, March 24, 2021 in his hometown Funtua Area of Katsina state by 1000hrs, according to Islamic rites.

“At this trying time, the Customs Area Controller on behalf of the officers/men of the WMC commiserate with the family of the deceased and pray for the repose of his soul and also for God to grant the deceased eternal rest.”