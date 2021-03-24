NYSC Meets Governor Fayemi Over Safety Of Corps Members In Elections

The authorities of the National Youth Service Corps have met with the Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, to fashion out ways to ensure the protection of corps members during the bye-election and other elections in the state.

The NYSC identified the corps member, who was shot by political thugs during last Saturday’s fatal Ekiti bye-election, as Saidu Adamu with state code, EK/20B/1251.

In the violent showdown that greeted the bye-election in Ward 7 of Omuo Ekiti in the Ekiti East Local Government Area of the state, about five persons were killed including policemen and a policewoman.

The NYSC Director-General, Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, stated that the affected corps member was recuperating in the hospital.

He used the occasion to call on Nigerians to always protect corps members, especially those who volunteer to participate in the conduct of elections as ad hoc staff of Independent National Electoral Commission.

He said, “Our corps members are apolitical and patriotic. They are not indigenes of their states of service, as such their willingness to volunteer to deliver free, fair and credible elections goes a long way to show their patriotism.”

The governor pledged that his administration would do more on the security and welfare of corps members serving in the state.

He condemned the violence experienced during last Saturday’s bye-election at Unit 7, Ward 7 of Omuo Ekiti in Ekiti East LGA.

“I tender an unreserved apology to the corps member and the entire NYSC family over the unfortunate incident. The administration in conjunction with security agencies are doing everything possible to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

“I want to assure you that we will not leave any stone unturned until we apprehend the criminals behind this ugly development, and we will ensure they are severely punished so as to serve as a deterrent to others,” the governor stated.

He assured that the state government would foot the bill for the corps member's medical treatment.