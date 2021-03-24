Police Arraign Director, Lawyer, One Other Over Alleged Theft Of N1billion

Police prosecutor, Jimoh Joseph informed the court that they had been under investigation for eighteen months before they were arraigned following the Director of Public Prosecution’s advice.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 24, 2021

The Nigeria Police Force has arraigned a former Managing Director of an aviation fuelling company, Star Orient Nigeria Limited, Dare Osamo and two others before a Lagos Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba for an alleged theft of N1 billion.

The Defendants, Osamo; Ayoola Olore Abiola, who is a practising lawyer and Hussaina Abdulkadir, were arraigned before Magistrate Mrs A. A. Oshiniyi on four counts bordering on forgery and stealing.

Police prosecutor, Jimoh Joseph informed the court that they had been under investigation for eighteen months before they were arraigned following the Director of Public Prosecution’s advice, which said they had a case to answer.

“That you Dare Osamo (m), Ayoola Olore Abiola, 30 (f), Hussaina Abdulkadir (f) and others at large, sometime between the year 2016 and 2019 at Star Orient Nigeria Limited at JUH12, Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos did conspire to commit forgery, obtaining money by false pretences and stealing, thereby committing an offence punishable under section 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

“That you Dare Osamo (m), Ayoola Olore Abiola, 30 (f), Hussaina Abdulkadir (f) and others at large, on the aforesaid date did forge a Star Orient Nigeria Limited Board Resolution dated 31st July, 2018, and 15th December, 2015 with the intent it may be used or acted upon as genuine to the prejudice members of the public, thereby committing an offence punishable under section 365(1) , Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

“That you Dare Osamo (m), Ayoola Olore Abiola, 30 (f), Hussaina Abdulkadir (f) and others at large on the aforesaid date did obtain the sum of N1,605,019,015,01 (one billion, six hundred and five million, nineteen thousand and fifteen naira, one kobo), from Star Orient Nigeria Limited, in the pretence of selling and buying aviation products, a representation you know to be false and thereby committing an offence punishable under section 314(1) and (3) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015,” part of the charges against the defendants read.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following their pleas, the Magistrate granted them bail in the sum of five million naira (N5 million) with two responsible sureties in like sum, one of whom must be blood a relative.

She further ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and provide details of their residential addresses and evidence of tax payments to the state.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

