30 Students Hospitalised As Strange Illness Hits Sokoto School

No fewer than 30 students of the Government Girls College, Sokoto, has been hospitalised following a strange illness that broke out in the state, according to the Peoples Gazette.

Dr Abdurrahaman Dantsoho, the Director of Public Health in the state ministry of health, told journalists on Thursday.

Danstoho confirmed that the incident which began on Wednesday forced the infected students to be admitted to a specialist hospital where they were treated and discharged.

He said the ministry had started probing into the disease testing samples of water, food and other surrounding materials collected.

According to him, no death was reported during the hospitalisation, adding that the ministry was not aware of the rumour of death as a result of the incident.

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Science and Technology, Dr Kulu Haruna, whose ministry supervises the school confirmed the incident, saying that the Sokoto State government has deployed 10 medical doctors to the school.

“The situation was brought under control due to the quick intervention of the state government. And all the infected students have been isolated to curtail the spread of the disease,” she said.