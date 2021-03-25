Adamawa Polytechnic Shut Indefinitely Over Students' Rampage

The rampaging students destroyed the school’s 500-seater lecture theatre, burnt the Students’ Union Government building and also destroyed the Students’ Union’s president’s vehicle.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 25, 2021

Adamawa State Polytechnic, Yola, has been shut indefinitely after final-year students of the institution went on rampage.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that no life was lost during the incident but the police have arrested some of the students.

The Rector of the institution, Ibrahim Umar, who announced the closing of the school, said the students were protesting against the cancellation of “signing out’’ ceremony for the year.

He explained that at the end of their final year, students celebrate “signing out’’, but the activity was cancelled this year by the Students Affairs Division following unfavourable security reports.

He said the students refused to comply with the cancellation and went on rampage. 

He added that a committee would be set up to look into the issue.

He said: “We have closed the institution till further notice."

