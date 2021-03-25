Banditry: Zamfara Government Directs DSS, Police To Go After Journalists, Social Media Handlers

According to the commissioner, the government has realised that some media activities, especially the social media handlers, are undermining the peace process of the state government.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 25, 2021

The Zamfara state government has directed security agencies to take action against journalists and media platforms that operate outside the ethics of the profession.

Ibrahim Dosara, Zamfara commissioner for information, disclosed this at a joint media briefing with security agencies on Thursday in Gusau, the state capital.

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle

He said, “The Zamfara state government, among its resolutions, recently adopted to take appropriate action against unprofessional conduct in media practices.

“The state government realises that the print and electronic media activities, especially the social media handlers, undermine the peace process of the state government.

“Let me emphasise here that the state government will never continue to condone the unwholesome act.

“Consequent upon this, the state commissioner of information and security chiefs in the state have been directed to monitor the conduct of media practitioners in the state.

“The commissioner of police, the DSS, the civil defence and I, as commissioner, have been saddled with the responsibility of ensuring compliance with professionalism in media practices, as well as cyber crimes and the violation of public peace, fundamental human rights and the rule of law.”

The commissioner maintained that the government will not allow such media reports sabotage the peace process in the state.

