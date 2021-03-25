Bandits Kill Traditional Ruler, Two Others In Fresh Attack On Sokoto Community

The gunmen, who stormed the community Wednesday evening on motorcycles also killed two other people.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 25, 2021

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed the village head of Tunga community, Illela Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The gunmen, who stormed the community Wednesday evening on motorcycles also killed two other people.

File photo used to illustrate story.

A source said the traditional ruler was shot dead after refusing to be kidnapped by the bandits.

The attack comes few days after gunmen attacked Amarawa community, also in Illela LGA, killing at least 10 persons.

“More than 10 villagers were killed while houses and other properties were destroyed.

“Many others have fled their homes to seek refuge in nearby communities within the local government area,” a source had told SaharaReporters.

Sokoto, like many other states across the North, has witnessed sporadic attacks by bandits and kidnappers that have claimed the lives of many.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Why Bandits Are Yet To Release Abducted Kaduna Students —Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Current Insecurity Is PDP Investment In Nigeria—Voice Of Nigeria DG
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Economy 6 Things Buhari Criticised Before 2015 That Got Worse Under Him As President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency EXCLUSIVE: How Bandits Who Met With Sheikh Gumi Killed Soldier, 30 Vigilantes In Niger State
0 Comments
11 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Two Killed As Bandits Attack Motorists In Niger State
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Kidnappers Of Six Julius Berger Workers Reduce Ransom From Over N600million To N200million
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Environment Human Penises Are Shrinking Because Of Pollution, Scientist Warns
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Why Bandits Are Yet To Release Abducted Kaduna Students —Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME After Six Years Of Trials, Court Sentences Two Brothers To Death By Hanging For Stealing Mobile Phone, Cash
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Self-Determination: Yoruba Groups Set June 12 As Referendum Date
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News OAU Worker Commits Suicide, Leaves Notes For Mother, Wife, Children
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics My Plan Is To Run For Reelection In 2024, President Biden Says
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Oil Nigerians May Soon Pay More Than N200 Per Litre For Petrol, Says NNPC GMD
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Drugs How Nigerians Smuggling N256million Cocaine Capsules In Their Stomachs Were Caught In Pakistan
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Christianity Bishop Oyedepo Reacts To Kwara Hijab Crisis: Let Us Show Them Consuming Fire Of God
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insecurity Current Insecurity Is PDP Investment In Nigeria—Voice Of Nigeria DG
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Journalism Banditry: Zamfara Government Directs DSS, Police To Go After Journalists, Social Media Handlers
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Economy 6 Things Buhari Criticised Before 2015 That Got Worse Under Him As President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad