Bandits Kill Traditional Ruler, Two Others In Fresh Attack On Sokoto Community

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed the village head of Tunga community, Illela Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The gunmen, who stormed the community Wednesday evening on motorcycles also killed two other people.

File photo used to illustrate story.

A source said the traditional ruler was shot dead after refusing to be kidnapped by the bandits.

The attack comes few days after gunmen attacked Amarawa community, also in Illela LGA, killing at least 10 persons.

“More than 10 villagers were killed while houses and other properties were destroyed.

“Many others have fled their homes to seek refuge in nearby communities within the local government area,” a source had told SaharaReporters.

Sokoto, like many other states across the North, has witnessed sporadic attacks by bandits and kidnappers that have claimed the lives of many.