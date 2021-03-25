BBNaija Season Six Returns, N90m For Winner

Big Brother Naija will return for its sixth edition later this year, the organisers have announced.

Multichoice Nigeria has announced a grand prize of N90 million. MultiChoice Nigeria, on Wednesday, announced that it is offering customers on its DStv and GOtv platforms the opportunity to be among the first to audition for the sixth season of the Big Brother Naija reality show.

BBNaija hopeful, who are 21 years or older and of Nigerian nationality with a valid Nigerian passport will get an early audition when they pay on either DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam, Yanga package or on GOtv Max or Jolli package between Wednesday, March 24 and Wednesday, March 31, 2021.