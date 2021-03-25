Current Insecurity Is PDP Investment In Nigeria—Voice Of Nigeria DG

The Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu has alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party is responsible for the insecurity currently witnessed in the country.

Okechukwu said this while reacting to the statement credited to the All Progressives Congress Caretaker Chairman, Mai Mala Buni that APC needs 32 years to fix the country.

He also noted that in a few months, the security challenges in the country will come to an end.

“A lot of people may not know that the insecurity we now talk about here and there is the investment of PDP.

“In the few months ahead, the issue of insecurity will come to a drastic end, and Governor Buni is looking at that before 2023, those foundations we have laid would start glittering.

”Dr Buni is relying on the fact that immediately we could curb this insecurity, then the Nigerian people will see what the APC has done. He relied on what we have done on the ground and he knows it is overwhelming,” he said.