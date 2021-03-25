EXCLUSIVE: How Boko Haram Fighters Have Been Training Fulani Herdsmen, Collecting Taxes

Boko Haram terrorists and local Fulani herdsmen are forming a dangerous alliance in some communities in Yobe State, as the terrorists train herdsmen and collect cows from them as taxes.

SaharaReporters learnt from military sources that the terrorists collect one cow for every 40 cows and other food items as taxes from the herdsmen.

File Photo

It was gathered that some of the herdsmen including underage boys, were given arms and recruited, and prepared to carry out the next schedule of attacks.

“The training of herdsmen and collection of taxes from them is a common practice in Geidam town, Yobe State. The terrorists are in need of food items, including meat and they are recruiting and training the herdsmen in Gonisaleri, Dawayya and Abari villages in the Geidam Local Government Area,” a military source stated.

“Terrorists collect one cow for every 40 cows as taxes; issue tags and receipts to the herdsmen. It is becoming an organised process,” he revealed further.

SaharaReporters had on February 12 reported that intelligent reports from security sources confirmed the establishment of new bases by terrorists in some parts of Yobe and Adamawa states.

It was learnt that the terrorists established hideouts in Geidam and some other parts of Yobe.

A security source listed other new bases of the insurgents as Tarmuwa and Yunusari local governments areas of Yobe State; and Mubi, Madagali and Gombi local government areas of Adamawa State. From there, they attacked in Geidam and then abducted three personnel of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Boko Haram attacks have intensified in Yobe State generally since January, claiming many lives, including the lives of soldiers.

They have also led to destruction of livelihoods, government property and public facilities.

In February, Nigerian soldiers were killed in Goniri, a border community between Yobe and Borno states when a Boko Haram terrorist rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into them during a clash.

The bomber, believed to be a member of the Islamic State West Africa Province faction of the group, had targeted the military convoy in Goniri.

Only last week, the insurgents attacked Katarko community in the Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State with heavy gunshots, causing residents to flee.

They burnt down a primary school and a healthcare centre located in the community.