EXCLUSIVE: How Boko Haram Fighters Have Been Training Fulani Herdsmen, Collecting Taxes

Terrorists collect one cow for every 40 cows as taxes; issue tags and receipts to the herdsmen. It is becoming an organised process.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 25, 2021

Boko Haram terrorists and local Fulani herdsmen are forming a dangerous alliance in some communities in Yobe State, as the terrorists train herdsmen and collect cows from them as taxes.

SaharaReporters learnt from military sources that the terrorists collect one cow for every 40 cows and other food items as taxes from the herdsmen.

File Photo

It was gathered that some of the herdsmen including underage boys, were given arms and recruited, and prepared to carry out the next schedule of attacks.

“The training of herdsmen and collection of taxes from them is a common practice in Geidam town, Yobe State. The terrorists are in need of food items, including meat and they are recruiting and training the herdsmen in Gonisaleri, Dawayya and Abari villages in the Geidam Local Government Area,” a military source stated.

“Terrorists collect one cow for every 40 cows as taxes; issue tags and receipts to the herdsmen. It is becoming an organised process,” he revealed further.

SaharaReporters had on February 12 reported that intelligent reports from security sources confirmed the establishment of new bases by terrorists in some parts of Yobe and Adamawa states.

It was learnt that the terrorists established hideouts in Geidam and some other parts of Yobe.

A security source listed other new bases of the insurgents as Tarmuwa and Yunusari local governments areas of Yobe State; and Mubi, Madagali and Gombi local government areas of Adamawa State. From there, they attacked in Geidam and then abducted three personnel of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Boko Haram attacks have intensified in Yobe State generally since January, claiming many lives, including the lives of soldiers. 

They have also led to destruction of livelihoods, government property and public facilities.

In February, Nigerian soldiers were killed in Goniri, a border community between Yobe and Borno states when a Boko Haram terrorist rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into them during a clash.

The bomber, believed to be a member of the Islamic State West Africa Province faction of the group, had targeted the military convoy in Goniri.

Only last week, the insurgents attacked Katarko community in the Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State with heavy gunshots, causing residents to flee.

They burnt down a primary school and a healthcare centre located in the community.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Providing Infrastructure For Herders Not As Easy As Stuffing Dollars In Clothes, Miyetti Allah Tackles Ganduje
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Shame On Buhari For Abandoning Leah Sharibu With Terrorists For Over Three Years—Parents Of Dapchi Girl Said To Have Birthed Second Child
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kidnap Four Persons In Abuja Community, Demand N200million Ransom
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insecurity Banditry In North-West Will Become Full-Blown Terrorism If Not Checked—Ex-Reps Member
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram How Boko Haram Killed Seven, Abducted My Four-Year-Old Son Last December—Chibok Farmer
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Won’t Surrender Their Arms Until Nigerian Government Gives Them Amnesty— Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Environment Human Penises Are Shrinking Because Of Pollution, Scientist Warns
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Aso Rock Cabals Reveal Why Buhari Can't Support Tinubu As Crack Widens
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy 6 Things Buhari Criticised Before 2015 That Got Worse Under Him As President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Army, Police Kill 16 IPOB's Eastern Security Network Operatives In Abia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Hisbah Invades Nigerian University Hostels, Arrest Male, Female Students Found In Same Room
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Still My Strong Ally, Says Buhari
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Tradition I Still Kneel, Submit To My Husband – Tanzanian President, Samia Suluhu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Woman Beats, Burns Co-Wife To Death In Niger
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Ignored Lagos, Oyo Markets' Victims But Donated N50million To Katsina People— Omokri
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity How El-Rufai Is Plotting To Forcefully Take Over Southern Kaduna Lands Over Nickel Discovery—Report
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency Providing Infrastructure For Herders Not As Easy As Stuffing Dollars In Clothes, Miyetti Allah Tackles Ganduje
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Imam Jailed 10 Years For Defiling 12-year-old Girl Inside Mosque In Ghana
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad