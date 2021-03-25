Hisbah Invades Nigerian University Hostels, Arrest Male, Female Students Found In Same Room

The operation by the state religious body sparked off tension in the neighborhood as other students kept vigil all through the night out of fear of the unknown.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 25, 2021

Officials of Hisbah in Kano state have invaded some off-campus hostels of the Bayero University in Kano, arresting students of the opposite sex found in the same room.

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident happened on Wednesday night at Danbare, a small community directly opposite the university’s gate.

File photo used to illustrate story.

It was learnt that the Islamic police broke into the students’ rooms and took them to their office.

A source said the operation by the state religious body sparked off tension in the neighborhood as other students kept vigil all through the night out of fear of the unknown.

Despite condemnation from Nigerians, Hisbah group has continued its push for Islamic agenda in the North.

The agency established to enforce Sharia law in some states in the region recently banned stylish haircuts, sagging of trousers, playing of music at social events by disk jockeys and tricycle riders from adorning their vehicles with pictures considered to be obscene and against the tenents of Islam.

This was in addition to other unusual directives reeled out by the Islamic police.

Hisbah recently made headlines for shaving stylish haircuts of young men in Kano and arresting people for improper dressing.

They are also notorious for destroying truckloads of alcoholic drinks.

