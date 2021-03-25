Nigerian Man In US Arrested For Allegedly Defrauding 80-year-old Woman Of N12million

Enwerem, 34, of 29 Ward St., Norwich, was charged with first-degree robbery and is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond, according to a Norwich Police Department news statement Wednesday.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 25, 2021

The Police in Norwich, Connecticut have arrested a Nigerian man, Dexter Enwerem for engaging in a phone scam crime involving an international organisation.

 

Google/cybercrime

Police have begun an investigation into a complaint in September 2020 from someone who said their 80-year-old mother-in-law sent money to “unknown individuals for the benefit of ‘helping the homeless.’”

 

“The victim sent gift cards to suspects totalling $13,500 and an $18,000 money order to a suspect identified as Norwich resident Dexter Enwerem,” the release reads.

 

“After a thorough investigation by Detective Scott Meikle, it was determined Enwerem was part of a Nigerian phone scam crime organisation." it added.

Saharareporters, New York

