Teenage Girl In Prison Custody For Stabbing Cousin To Death In Adamawa

A 19-year-old girl, Zalihatu Ismail, has confessed to stabbing her cousin to death in Adamawa State.

Ismail, who is a resident of Pella, in Hong local government area has been remanded in prison custody following her confession.

She was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Court I in Yola, for allegedly killing her 24-year-old cousin, Kamal Yusuf during a fight over a mobile phone.

The Prosecutor, ASP Francis Audi had informed the court that the case was still being investigated.

However, she pleaded guilty, Magistrate Aliyu Bawuro ordered that she should be remanded in prison custody.

The magistrate adjourned the case to April 14, 2021.