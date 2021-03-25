Teenage Girl In Prison Custody For Stabbing Cousin To Death In Adamawa

Ismail, who is a resident of Pella, in Hong local government area has been remanded in prison custody following her confession.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 25, 2021

A 19-year-old girl, Zalihatu Ismail, has confessed to stabbing her cousin to death in Adamawa State.

 

Ismail, who is a resident of Pella, in Hong local government area has been remanded in prison custody following her confession. 

She was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Court I in Yola, for allegedly killing her 24-year-old cousin, Kamal Yusuf during a fight over a mobile phone.

 

The Prosecutor, ASP Francis Audi had informed the court that the case was still being investigated.

 

However, she pleaded guilty, Magistrate Aliyu Bawuro ordered that she should be remanded in prison custody. 

 

The magistrate adjourned the case to April 14, 2021.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Environment Human Penises Are Shrinking Because Of Pollution, Scientist Warns
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections BREAKING: Court Jails Nigerian Professor For Publishing, Announcing False Election Results In 2019
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Aso Rock Cabals Reveal Why Buhari Can't Support Tinubu As Crack Widens
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Man Explains How Female Politician Sells Job Placements In Nigerian Agencies For Up To N2. 5million
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity Bishop Oyedepo Reacts To Kwara Hijab Crisis: Let Us Show Them Consuming Fire Of God
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Islam Hisbah Invades Nigerian University Hostels, Arrest Male, Female Students Found In Same Room
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Environment Human Penises Are Shrinking Because Of Pollution, Scientist Warns
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections BREAKING: Court Jails Nigerian Professor For Publishing, Announcing False Election Results In 2019
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Aso Rock Cabals Reveal Why Buhari Can't Support Tinubu As Crack Widens
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Man Explains How Female Politician Sells Job Placements In Nigerian Agencies For Up To N2. 5million
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity Bishop Oyedepo Reacts To Kwara Hijab Crisis: Let Us Show Them Consuming Fire Of God
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Islam Hisbah Invades Nigerian University Hostels, Arrest Male, Female Students Found In Same Room
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Former Ekiti Senator, Olowoporoku Is Dead
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Economy 6 Things Buhari Criticised Before 2015 That Got Worse Under Him As President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Why Nigeria's Anthony Joshua May Not Stand A Chance Against Fury —Mike Tyson
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Lagos CP Redeploys DPO, Officers For Arresting, Brutalising Activist For Filming Police Harassment
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kidnappers Of Six Julius Berger Workers Reduce Ransom From Over N600million To N200million
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion On Hijab And Controversy In The State Of Harmony, By Olabisi Deji-Folutile
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad