Tinubu Still My Strong Ally, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has denied reports of an alleged rift with a leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

In a statement on Wednesday, signed by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, President Buhari described the Asiwaju of Lagos as "one of the most respected political leaders in the country who has stuck to his principles in the face of all adversities."

The President also described Tinubu as being "instrumental to the formation, growth and development of the APC into a formidable political party and the political alliance is waxing even stronger."

The statement partly read, "Recent reports of a rift between the two leaders of our party are false; the handiwork of some media mischief-makers. Unfortunately, certain media sections feed on birthing controversies, providing a nexus for naysayers who work behind the scenes planting such false stories.

"This administration is aware of pessimists and cynics who willfully spread misinformation to create doubts in the minds of the people about the relationship between its leaders and whether the party will remain intact or not.

"There is no doubt that the President and the party are focused on development, peace and security, restructuring the economy and war against corruption in the country and will not be diverted to anything else. This desperate attempt to fool the people will not succeed."