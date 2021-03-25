Why Bandits Are Yet To Release Abducted Kaduna Students —Sheikh Gumi

The students were abducted on March 11, 2021, exactly two weeks ago.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 25, 2021

An Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has said the shoot-on-sight order given by President Muhammdu Buhari is hindering the efforts to negotiate the release of the kidnapped students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechaniszation, Afaka in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

 

The students were abducted on March 11, 2021, exactly two weeks ago. 

A day after the abduction, a video surfaced online, where the students were seen sitting on the ground in an unknown location and guarded by armed men whose identities were concealed.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Storm Kaduna Primary School, Kidnap Many Pupils, Teachers 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

The victims, who were seen being tortured by the armed men, appealed to the government to rescue them.

 

President Buhari had earlier in the month asked security operatives to gun down those carrying arms illegally in the forests.

 

Speaking on Thursday, the cleric said some of the bandits he met in the forest during his peace meetings have assisted in identifying the leader of the gang responsible for the abduction of the students.

 

According to Daily Trust, Gumi said despite identifying the leader of the gang, he has been unable to reach out to him because of the shoot-on-sight order of the president.

 

The cleric added that during his previous tours to the bandits’ dens, he met with more than 80 percent of their leaders, saying if not for lack of encouragement from some government officials, he would have met all the leaders to persuade them to lay their arms for peace to reign.

 

He said, “If we had encouragement, we would have met all the leaders. All those we met usually offered to support us to negotiate on our behalf, just like what happened in Niger State.

 

“Presently, our ability has reached the extent that we can identify who is involved in any criminal act. We have identified the leader of those who took the students but he has never attended any peace meeting with us.

 

“Those groups we met identified him but we could not reach out to him because of the security implication since the government gave shoot-on-sight order and then the government said no negotiation. So, I don’t want us to go into the bush and the government will think we are encouraging them.”

 

Asked what needs to be done to get the victims released, Gumi said, “What I think is for the government to just relax and allow us to follow these people to teach them how to behave, admonish them and then negotiate so that they stop this thing. We are doing this for ourselves not for the government or any political party.

 

“We don’t want politicians to mess up our land because they will come and go while we remain here, God willing. So we are not doing it for political reasons, we are doing it for ourselves so that we stop killing each other.”

 

On the stand of Governor Nasir El-Rufai against negotiating with bandits, Gumi said, “I cannot change the state government's stand on negotiation and ransom payment. All I want from them is to allow us to continue discussion with the bandits.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Economy 6 Things Buhari Criticised Before 2015 That Got Worse Under Him As President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Kidnappers Of Six Julius Berger Workers Reduce Ransom From Over N600million To N200million
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Army, Police Kill 16 IPOB's Eastern Security Network Operatives In Abia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Providing Infrastructure For Herders Not As Easy As Stuffing Dollars In Clothes, Miyetti Allah Tackles Ganduje
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity El-Rufai Govt Has Shut Us Out, Say They Can't See Us — Parents Of 39 Abducted Kaduna Students
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity How El-Rufai Is Plotting To Forcefully Take Over Southern Kaduna Lands Over Nickel Discovery—Report
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Environment Human Penises Are Shrinking Because Of Pollution, Scientist Warns
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections BREAKING: Court Jails Nigerian Professor For Publishing, Announcing False Election Results In 2019
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Aso Rock Cabals Reveal Why Buhari Can't Support Tinubu As Crack Widens
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Man Explains How Female Politician Sells Job Placements In Nigerian Agencies For Up To N2. 5million
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity Bishop Oyedepo Reacts To Kwara Hijab Crisis: Let Us Show Them Consuming Fire Of God
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Islam Hisbah Invades Nigerian University Hostels, Arrest Male, Female Students Found In Same Room
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Former Ekiti Senator, Olowoporoku Is Dead
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Economy 6 Things Buhari Criticised Before 2015 That Got Worse Under Him As President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Why Nigeria's Anthony Joshua May Not Stand A Chance Against Fury —Mike Tyson
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Lagos CP Redeploys DPO, Officers For Arresting, Brutalising Activist For Filming Police Harassment
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kidnappers Of Six Julius Berger Workers Reduce Ransom From Over N600million To N200million
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion On Hijab And Controversy In The State Of Harmony, By Olabisi Deji-Folutile
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad