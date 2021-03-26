After Six Years Of Trials, Court Sentences Two Brothers To Death By Hanging For Stealing Mobile Phone, Cash

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 26, 2021

A High Court sitting in Akure on Thursday sentenced three armed robbers, including two brothers, Sunday Issac and Lucky Isaac, to death by hanging.

Justice Yemi Fasanmi handed down the verdict to the three accused after six years of standing trial. They were convicted following their conspiracy and involvement in stealing a mobile phone, cash and other valuables at gunpoint.

Fasanmi pronounced that the two brothers and one other convict, Ovie Nana Friday, should be hanged to death, Tribune reports

The two brothers, who claimed to be farmers, and Ovie an Okada rider, armed with dangerous weapons on December 11, 2013, allegedly robbed many residents of Bolorunduro, Ondo and carted away their properties, including a motorcycle.

The three accused were arrested in 2014 and were first arraigned by the state on a five-count charge which included conspiracy and serial robberies, but the charges were amended to six by the leave of the court vide the Amendment information in April 2019.

The offences for which they were docked are contrary to and punishable under the criminal laws of the state and robbery and firearms laws of the federation.

The prosecution, led by the Chief Legal Officer in the Ondo State Ministry of Justice, Olusegun Akeredolu, called four witnesses and tendered confessional statements of the accused admitted after trial within trial.

The defendants, represented by Mr Samson Iluyemi, gave evidence for themselves but tendered no exhibit.

In his judgement, Justice Fasanmi said the court was convinced beyond doubts that the three accused were guilty and were sentenced to death by hanging.

