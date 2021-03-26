Angry Residents Kill Two Bandits In Katsina

The gunmen were killed following an attempted kidnap of a customs officer in the area.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 26, 2021

A mob of angry villagers has allegedly killed two bandits in the Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina state.

The gunmen were killed following an attempted kidnap of a customs officer in the area.

According to a trending video, residents of a neighbouring community, Mazoji got information about the bandits’ operation and mobilised to the area.

They were said to have given the suspected bandits a hot chase, caught and killed them.

“These are kidnappers who went and kidnapped a customs officer in Matazu, but credible information reached the next village of Mazoji and the villagers mobilised against them.

“When we are united, we can help to quickly end this nonsense,” a voice was heard saying in the video.

Katsina is one of the states most affected by terrorism and banditry in Nigeria's North-West region.

On December 11, 2020, some bandits kidnapped 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara. They were released about a week later.

However, on December 19, 84 Islamiyya students of Hizburrahim Islamiyya in Mahuta village, Dandume Local Government Area of the state were also kidnapped but rescued shortly after.

