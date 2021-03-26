EFCC Seeks Information On Looters, Money Launderers From Nigerians Abroad

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has called on Nigerians in the Diaspora to assist and support its fight against money laundering and other financial crimes.

Its Executive Chairman, Abdurrasheed Bawa, noted this on Thursday, while speaking at a virtual programme titled ‘Expert Training and Advocacy on Tracking and Recovery of Illicit Funds and Assets,’ organised by the Human & Environmental Development Agenda, HEDA, in collaboration with the EFCC, MacArthur Foundation, Kent Law School, Open Society Initiative for West Africa, OSIWA, the Corner House and other stakeholders.

Abdulrasheed Bawa

This was contained in a statement made available to SaharaReporters on Friday by the anti-graft agency’s Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwajaren.

According to the statement, the EFCC boss, who was represented by Dr. Enakeno Oju, a staff member of the Commission, urged Nigerians in the Diaspora to continue to support the fight against economic and financial crimes.

“As critical stakeholders, we are urging the Nigerians in the Diaspora to continue to support the fight against economic and financial crimes and to be assured of the EFCC’s support and commitment. We must collectively strive to achieve the Nigerian dream,” he was quoted as saying.

Highlighting the importance of the collaboration, the EFCC boss told participants that the agency has provided a Diaspora Information Desk at the Commission “to attend to issues of concerns from the Diaspora and to further ensure that Nigerians in the Diaspora are able to safely invest in Nigeria and improve the image of Nigeria among the comity of nations”.

Bawa also called on Nigerians in the Diaspora to assist the Commission with vital information about Nigerian looters.

“I am therefore calling on you to assist the EFCC in getting vital information about Nigerian looters who stash our stolen monies and properties in the United Kingdom and other foreign countries. Nigerians in the Diaspora cannot afford to sit on the fence. They are closer to the scene of Crime, therefore, must play an active role in the war against graft and provide vital information to the EFCC that will assist in the recovery of our stolen wealth abroad,” he said.

Bawa also bemoaned the challenges Nigeria is facing as a result of illegal movement of funds from Nigeria to other countries and the new techniques deployed by organised criminal groups in siphoning the wealth of the country to other countries.

He noted that the situation constitutes “a severe and damaging drain on the Nigerian economy”.

“Organised criminal groups have developed intricate channels of illicit flows that deprive African economies of crucial resources for development,” he said.