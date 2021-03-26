FULL LIST: Army Releases Details of Successful Candidates for Short Service

The candidates’ list was released on Friday and the candidates have been asked to report for officer cadet training at the old site of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna State, on Tuesday, 6 April, 2021.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 26, 2021

The Nigerian Army has released a list of successful candidates for the Short Service Combatant Course 47/2021.

According to the army’s Military Secretary, Major General GAT Ochigbano, candidates who fail to report by latest 6 pm on Wednesday, 7 April, 2021, will forfeit their positions and be replaced by candidates on the Reserve List.

The successful candidates were directed to report with the following:

Original credentials and SSC 47 online application print out that bears their passport photograph.

Four copies of 5×7 coloured photographs in suit and in full standing position without cap/hat.

Two pairs of white (unmarked) round neck vests and navy blue shorts (without stripes).

Two pairs of black trousers.

Two pairs of pure white canvas trainers (rubber type NOT acceptable).

Two white bedsheets and pillowcases.

One blanket (grey or army green colour).

A set of cutleries.

Two pairs of national dress or suit and casual wear.

Serving military personnel are to come along with release letters and passes from their commanders/commanding officers.

Below is a full list of shortlisted candidates:

DOCUMENTS: Army Releases Details of Successful Candidates for Short Service by Sahara Reporters on Scribd

