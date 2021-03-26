Group Storms British High Commission In Abuja, Demands IPOB Leader, Kanu's Extradition

A group, Igbo Youths in Nigeria and Diaspora has petitioned the British High Commission in Abuja, Nigeria for the extradition of the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu over his alleged incitement of violence in Nigeria.

The group in a statement by its Convener, Chukwuma Dike accused Kanu of ordering his group, Eastern Security Network (ESN) to attack police and military personnel in the southeastern part of the country.

Dike also cited his previous unguarded utterances that allegedly led to the breakdown of law and order in the region and Rivers state during the recent #EndSARS protest, which cost the lives of police and military personnel in and around Oyigbo.

“Unspecified number of trucks and goods belonging to Northern Nigerians were also destroyed

“It would be recalled that in this week alone, at least 4 naval personnel and between 8 and 10 policemen have been killed in Anambra and Imo states. A planned attack on the men and women of Nigerian Police in Aba on the night of the 23rd of March, 2020 was nipped in the bud when a combined team of the Police RRS, Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and the military ambushed the gang and in their den, at least 16 of the would be assailants were neutralised

“With the recent burning of police stations, killing of law enforcement agents and the killing or maiming of former IPOB member who have left the group, the group called on the UK authorities to arrest and repatriate Nnamdi Kanu to answer for his countless crimes against Igbo people and the Nigerian state in general.

“It would also be recalled that the IPOB leader recently threatened to send his ESN after the Obi of Onitsha, His Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe, for floating the Onitsha Ado Security Network to protect his domain.

“This is one of his numerous threats to political leaders in Igbo land, the most prominent being an order for the then President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo to be stoned to death and the N100 million bounty he placed on the head of the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike for 'inviting the military to Rivers state,'” Dike said.

The IPOB leader had in December 2020 launched ESN to protect the people of South-East and South-South regions from terrorists and bandits allegedly trooping in from the North.

Kanu described the outfit as a replica of the Western Nigeria Security Network, also known as Amotekun, earlier launched by the governors of the South-West to curb insecurity in the region.

“The sole aim and objective of this newly formed security outfit known as Eastern Security Network is to halt every criminal activity and terrorist attack on Biafraland,” Kanu had said.

“This outfit, which is a vigilante group like the Amotekun in the South-West and the Miyetti Allah security outfit, will ensure the safety of our forests and farmland which terrorists have converted into slaughter grounds and raping fields.”