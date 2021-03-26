Human Penis Can’t Shrink Because Of Pollution, Nigerian Sex Educator Reacts To Contrary Viral Report

Itiolu was reacting to recent outcome of a research carried out by an environmental scientist, Dr Shanna Swan, claiming penises were shrinking and genitals becoming malformed because of pollution around the world.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 26, 2021

A sex educator, Paul Adeyemi Itiolu (Arakunrin NG) has said pollution has nothing to do with how the human body should function.

Paul Adeyemi Itiolu (Arakunrin NG)

The environmental scientist had warned in a new book detailing the challenges facing human reproduction.

She said that fertility rates were falling due to the impact of a chemical used in manufacturing plastics.

“The chemicals, called phthalates, impact the endocrine system in humans. Basically, it means a lot of babies are being born with noticeably smaller penises,” she said.

Dr. Swan researched the effect by examining phthalate syndrome, which is found in rats whose fetuses were exposed to the chemical.

She found they were likely to be born with shrunken genitals.

But speaking to SaharaReporters on Friday, Itiolu popularly known as Arakunrin NG, said there is no harm - natural and man-made - pollution can cause to the human private parts.

The sex educator said, “According to the significance and stipulating ideas set aside by the World Health Organisation (WHO), it’s when an infant system (health) is tampered with, as a result of malnutrition that reduction sets in the system.

“Whatever you happen to call it, todger, wang, willy, or dangler, the penis is an odd-looking bit of kit. But beyond the japes and sniggers, it is, of course, vital to the survival of our species.

“When you consider the penis as an evolutionary adaptation, it has done remarkably well. Penises are born ready. It is common for babies to exit the womb with an erection. Yes, very possible.

“Even before the moment of birth, ultrasound scans sometimes show a foetus with a fully formed erection in the womb.

“Measuring the growth of infants and children is an important part of child health surveillance. Inadequate infant growth due to poor nutrition leads to under-nutrition in children.

“There's no harm any or both natural and man-made pollution can cause to the human private parts. There's no way the corpus spongiosum can be tampered with. No direct access to it. Without sex or masturbating, no man will ever come easily and no access for sperm to get out of the sac."

SaharaReporters, New York

