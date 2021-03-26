Two Killed As Bandits Attack Motorists In Niger State

There was pandemonium on Thursday afternoon when daredevil armed bandits opened fire on motorists in Rijiyan Daji community of Niger state, killing two persons.

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident happened along the Kontagora-Minna Road around 4:30pm.

“Bandits attacked us in Rijiyan Daji, along Kontagora-Minna road at about 4:30pm yesterday, two passengers were confirmed dead,” a source told SaharaReporters.

Insecurity in Nigeria continues to rise with Boko Haram terrorists attacking in the North-East and kidnappers and bandits operating in areas like Kaduna, Zamfara, Katsina and Niger states unhindered.

On Monday, bandits attacked a military post in Koton Kobo, Mariga Local Government Area of Niger state, killing one soldier.

SaharaReporters gathered that the gunmen also killed over 30 operatives of a local security outfit in the community.

The vigilantes were said to be returning from a search operation when they were ambushed by the bandits.

A military source told SaharaReporters that the attack was carried out by the Dogo Gide-led banditry group operating in Dutsen Magaji forest near Koton Kobo community.