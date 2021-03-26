Two Police Officers In Kano Awarded N1 Million For Rejecting N1 Million Bribe

Rabo and Buhari in the course of their operation received information that expired goods worth billions of naira were kept in a warehouse in the Kano metropolis.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 26, 2021

The Kano State Police Command and the Consumer Protection Council have given N1 million to two of police officers for rejecting the same amount of money offered to them as a bribe
 
Garba Rabo and Jamilu Buhari were serving on the task force of the Consumer Protection Council (CPC) in the state when they were tempted with the bribe.

According to a statement by the police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, on Friday morning, Rabo and Buhari in the course of their operation received information that expired goods worth billions of naira were kept in a warehouse in the Kano metropolis.
 
“The task force team stormed the warehouse, where one million naira was offered to them as a bribe. They rejected the bribe, recovered the expired goods worth billions of naira, the money as an exhibit and arrested the suspect,” Mr Kiyawa said.
 
The Acting Managing Director of the CPC, Baffa Dan’agundi, also applauded the officers for rejecting the bribe.
 
Dan’agundi said the council had decided to show appreciation for the good conduct of the officers by presenting them with a gift of one million naira.
 
He called on the people to continue to support the police and appreciate those performing their duties well.
 
The state Commissioner of Police, Sama’ila Dikko, called on other officers to emulate their example.
 

