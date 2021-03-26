US President Joe Biden Suffering From Dementia, Kamala Harris Will Soon Take Over —Fani-Kayode

A former aviation minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has predicted that the United States Vice President, Kamala Harris will soon take over as the President of the most powerful nation in the world.



He said it was obvious that American President Joe Biden is suffering from dementia which will incapacitate and force him to step down.

Fani-Kayode said this on his Twitter page while reacting to the first Biden’s press conference he watched yesterday.



The Peoples Democratic Party’s chieftain also declared his love for ex-President Donald Trump, adding that he had missed him.



President Biden stumbled upon a staircase three times while he was boarding his Air Force One plane last Friday. The incident happened as Biden headed to meet Asian-American community leaders after a major shooting at a parlour this week.

The US President was reportedly holding on to the side railings of the staircase and heading up to board the plane when he fell once, and then again two times before he could gain balance.

Also, last Thursday, Biden called his vice president, Kamala Harris, “President Harris” while celebrating the US nearing administration of 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.



Biden said, “Now when President Harris and I took a virtual tour of a vaccination centre in Arizona not long ago, one of the nurses on that, on that tour injecting people, giving vaccinations, said that each shot was like administering a dose of hope.”



The two instances have generated apprehensions among Americans and the international community that all may not be well with Biden, as far as his health is concerned.



During his press conference yesterday, the 78-year-old president talked about his re-election in 2024 among other vital issues.



Reacting to the press conference, Fani-Kayode said, “I watched Joe Biden's press conference and it is obvious that the man is suffering from rock-solid, stone-faced dementia. Kaballa Kundalini Kamalla (AKA Jezebela the Luciferian) is eagerly waiting in the wings to take over. Within a year Joe will be declared unfit to lead.



“(Biden) will be removed from office and KKK (Kamala Harris) will step in as the first female President in American history.



“That was the plan all along. Sleepy Joe was just used & he will soon be dumped. This is what the British call a 'right Royal mess!'"



“Missing @DonaldTrump. I most certainly AM!” Fani-Kayode wrote.

