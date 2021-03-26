US President Joe Biden Suffering From Dementia, Kamala Harris Will Soon Take Over —Fani-Kayode

He said it was obvious that American President Joe Biden is suffering from dementia which will incapacitate and force him to step down.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 26, 2021

A former aviation minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has predicted that the United States Vice President, Kamala Harris will soon take over as the President of the most powerful nation in the world.
 
He said it was obvious that American President Joe Biden is suffering from dementia which will incapacitate and force him to step down.

The Telegraph  

Fani-Kayode said this on his Twitter page while reacting to the first Biden’s press conference he watched yesterday.  
 
The Peoples Democratic Party’s chieftain also declared his love for ex-President Donald Trump, adding that he had missed him.
 
President Biden stumbled upon a staircase three times while he was boarding his Air Force One plane last Friday. The incident happened as Biden headed to meet Asian-American community leaders after a major shooting at a parlour this week.

The US President was reportedly holding on to the side railings of the staircase and heading up to board the plane when he fell once, and then again two times before he could gain balance.

Also, last Thursday, Biden called his vice president, Kamala Harris, “President Harris” while celebrating the US nearing administration of 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.
 
Biden said, “Now when President Harris and I took a virtual tour of a vaccination centre in Arizona not long ago, one of the nurses on that, on that tour injecting people, giving vaccinations, said that each shot was like administering a dose of hope.”
 
The two instances have generated apprehensions among Americans and the international community that all may not be well with Biden, as far as his health is concerned.
 
During his press conference yesterday, the 78-year-old president talked about his re-election in 2024 among other vital issues.
 
Reacting to the press conference, Fani-Kayode said, “I watched Joe Biden's press conference and it is obvious that the man is suffering from rock-solid, stone-faced dementia. Kaballa Kundalini Kamalla (AKA Jezebela the Luciferian) is eagerly waiting in the wings to take over. Within a year Joe will be declared unfit to lead.
 
“(Biden) will be removed from office and KKK (Kamala Harris) will step in as the first female President in American history.
 
“That was the plan all along. Sleepy Joe was just used & he will soon be dumped. This is what the British call a 'right Royal mess!'"
 
“Missing @DonaldTrump. I most certainly AM!” Fani-Kayode wrote.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Group Raises Alarm, Accuses Delta Government Officials Of Corruption, Petitions US Agency
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Boko Haram U.S. Congress Moves To Compel Obama To Withold Abacha Loot For Boko Haram Victims
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Boko Haram Hillary Clinton Criticized For Stance On Boko Haram During US Republican Convention
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Nigeria's Suppression Of #BringBackOurGirls Protesters Extends To New York
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion The Hunter May Soon Become The Hunted By Dr. Wumi Akintide
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
United States of America Driver Rams Into Police Car, Attempts To Run Over Officers In Washington, D.C.
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Environment Human Penises Are Shrinking Because Of Pollution, Scientist Warns
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Why Bandits Are Yet To Release Abducted Kaduna Students —Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME After Six Years Of Trials, Court Sentences Two Brothers To Death By Hanging For Stealing Mobile Phone, Cash
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’ll Be Removed If His Government Kills These Four Persons...— Nigerian Pastor Declares
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Nigerians React As Hunger Kills Lion In Kaduna State Zoo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Journalism Bitter Crisis Rocks South-West Nigeria Union Of Journalists Over Award For Buhari’s Minister, Aregbesola
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Group Storms British High Commission In Abuja, Demands IPOB Leader, Kanu's Extradition
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Family Seeks Justice Over Alleged Attempts By Their Son's Wife To Cover Up His Murder
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME How I Was Nearly Killed For Ritual Purposes In My Hotel Room, Man Tells Imo Police
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three ‘Spirits’ In Katsina For Fraud
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News OAU Worker Commits Suicide, Leaves Notes For Mother, Wife, Children
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bandits To Sokoto Residents: We Won’t Stop Attacking You Until Government Grants Us Amnesty, Pays Us Monthly Allowances
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad