Bandits Demand N50million Ransom For Kidnapped RCCG Members

Bandits who abducted members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Kaduna State, on their way to Kafanchan from Kaduna have reportedly placed N50million ransom on them.

A senior pastor of the church, who confirmed the story and the amount, explained that the eight members were kidnapped from the church bus at about 6:00 p.m while on their way for a church assignment.

According to Daily Post, the RCCG cleric, who is a Special Assistant to the General Overseer said, “It’s true. It happened around 6pm. They are asking for a N50million.”

He said that the abducted persons were adult missionaries, male and female, from Kaduna Province 1 going to Kafanchan for prayer work.

Recall that an engineer, Eje Kenny Faraday, said “he narrowly escaped being a victim."

He had broken the news on his Facebook wall with the photograph of the empty bus around 7.00 p.m. on Friday.

He posted on his Facebook wall, “All passengers in the bus were kidnapped along Kachia Road, Kilometre 63 from Kaduna.”

The inscription on the side of the bus reads, “The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Region 30, Trinity Sanctuary, Kaduna.”