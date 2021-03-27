BREAKING: Eight RCCG Evangelists Kidnapped On Their Way For Evangelism In Southern Kaduna

Eight members of the Redeemed Christian Church's evangelism team, Trinity Sanctuary, Kaduna have been kidnapped.

Eyewitness account said they were kidnapped on Friday on their way for evangelism in the Southern Kaduna axis.

The Kaduna State Police Command spokesman, Mohammed Jalige, could not be reached for comments.

A statement from an eyewitness driver made available to journalists read in part: "Eight members of the evangelism team of the Redeemed Christian Church, Trinity Sanctuary Kaduna, were kidnapped this evening on their way to do evangelism in Southern Kaduna. They were kidnapped after passing Kachia.

"My contact called to tell me about the kidnap. He was told by an eyewitness, a driver in his neighbourhood, who said that he narrowly escaped being kidnapped but that the RCCG members' bus must have been apprehended because they were following him.

"To confirm the story, shortly after my contact called me, a sister, who is a member of the Middle Belt Prayer Group, informed me that members of her church ( the RCCG) were kidnapped this evening on their way to Southern Kaduna. So let us commit them to God in prayers for their release. Pray that God intervenes in His way."