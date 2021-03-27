Jehovah Witnesses To Mark Lord's Meal, Jesus's Death Worldwide

Jehovah Witnesses' congregations worldwide will be commemorating the Lord's Evening Meal, a prelude to the death of Jesus Christ today.

The Witnesses said in a statement that the Lord's Meal, which is considered to be the most important event of the year on the calendar, would feature a worldwide campaign to invite as many as possible through letter writing, telephone calls and other virtual means.

It was learnt that the event would be held after sundown, and anyone interested in attending can contact the Jehovah's Witnesses' assembly for the meeting time and login Zoom information.

The statement partly reads, "Jehovah's Witnesses and friends the world over will commemorate the Lord's Evening Meal on March 27, 2021. This is the second year in a row that the Witnesses celebrate the event virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"In what is considered to be the most important event of the year on their calendar, Jehovah's Witnesses have recently embarked on a worldwide campaign to invite as many as possible, through letter writing, telephone calls and other virtual means.

"As the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Jehovah's Witnesses acknowledge their responsibility to contribute to their members' health and welfare as well as all in the community by adjusting their door-to-door public ministry and congregation meetings to virtual platforms.

"This worldwide event will be held locally via Zoom video conferencing. Congregations of Jehovah's Witnesses in Nigeria have organized to celebrate this annual event on the night of Saturday, March 27.

"For more information on this occasion and how to attend this meeting, go to Jehovah's Witnesses' official website.No contributions are solicited, and no registration is required."