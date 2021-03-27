Jehovah Witnesses To Mark Lord's Meal, Jesus's Death Worldwide

The event would be held after sundown, and anyone interested in attending can contact the Jehovah's Witnesses' assembly for the meeting time and login Zoom information.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 27, 2021

Jehovah Witnesses' congregations worldwide will be commemorating the Lord's Evening Meal, a prelude to the death of Jesus Christ today.

The Witnesses said in a statement that the Lord's Meal, which is considered to be the most important event of the year on the calendar, would feature a worldwide campaign to invite as many as possible through letter writing, telephone calls and other virtual means.

It was learnt that the event would be held after sundown, and anyone interested in attending can contact the Jehovah's Witnesses' assembly for the meeting time and login Zoom information.

The statement partly reads, "Jehovah's Witnesses and friends the world over will commemorate the Lord's Evening Meal on March 27, 2021. This is the second year in a row that the Witnesses celebrate the event virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"In what is considered to be the most important event of the year on their calendar, Jehovah's Witnesses have recently embarked on a worldwide campaign to invite as many as possible, through letter writing, telephone calls and other virtual means.

"As the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Jehovah's Witnesses acknowledge their responsibility to contribute to their members' health and welfare as well as all in the community by adjusting their door-to-door public ministry and congregation meetings to virtual platforms. 

"This worldwide event will be held locally via Zoom video conferencing. Congregations of Jehovah's Witnesses in Nigeria have organized to celebrate this annual event on the night of Saturday, March 27.

"For more information on this occasion and how to attend this meeting, go to Jehovah's Witnesses' official website.No contributions are solicited, and no registration is required."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity Bishop Oyedepo Reacts To Kwara Hijab Crisis: Let Us Show Them Consuming Fire Of God
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity “Use Fire To Consume Corrupt Politicians, Boko Haram, Others" —Funny Reactions Trail Bishop Oyedepo's Comment On Kwara Hijab Crisis
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Christianity Redeemed Pastor Adeboye: I knew Vice President Osinbajo's Chopper Would Crash But Didn't Tell Him
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Christianity Taraba Church Attack: Gunmen Kill RCCN Members, 15 Missing, Dozen Hospitalized
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Christianity Insecurity: Catholics Call For Restructuring Of Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Christianity Church Of England Ordains First Black Female Bishop
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Nigerians React Angrily To Reports Of Buhari Son’s Planned Marriage To Kano Princess
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Military Why Soldiers Embarked On Protest In North-East – Army Reacts
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics House Of Reps Meets Chief Of Army Staff Over Secession Threats
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Chad NDLEA Arrests Chadian Lady At Abuja Airport With Heroin In Private Parts
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME How I Was Nearly Killed For Ritual Purposes In My Hotel Room, Man Tells Imo Police
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics You Can't Break Nigeria Without War, Bloodshed, ACF Tells Agitators
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections How Jailed Professor Rigged Election For PDP, Not Me – Akpabio
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Seeks Information On Looters, Money Launderers From Nigerians Abroad
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Father Of One Of Abducted Kaduna Students, Ibrahim Shamaki Dies Of Worsened Health Situation
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Eight RCCG Evangelists Kidnapped On Their Way For Evangelism In Southern Kaduna
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Prays Against Another Civil War In Nigeria
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Nigerians React As Hunger Kills Lion In Kaduna State Zoo
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad