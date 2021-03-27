Nigeria Qualifies For AFCON After Rivals Draw

The drawn encounter means Nigeria will finish top two in Group L regardless of the outcomes in their last two matches of the group.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 27, 2021

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the African Cup of Nations competition following a 0-0 draw between Lesotho and Sierra Leone this afternoon.

The Lone Stars of Sierra Leone helped their West African neighbours by keeping Lesotho from scoring at their venue Setsoto Stadium, Maseru.

Both countries have not won in the AFCON qualifier series, with Sierra Leone playing four draws out of five games for four points, while Lesotho has accrued three points.

It hands the Super Eagles an unassailable four-point lead and with their game in hand at Benin set to kick off later today.

Nigeria will be participating in its 19th AFCON tournament rescheduled for Cameroon in January 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With three triumphs and a total of 15 medals, Nigeria is the most decorated nation at AFCON.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

