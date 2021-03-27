Nnamdi Kanu Didn't Threaten Obi Of Onitsha—IPOB

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra says its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, did not threaten or insult Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, for creating Onitsha Ado Security Outfit.

It went further to clarify that Kanu was only alerting the revered monarch to be wary of the officials of the Nigerian authorities that might want to use the security outfit against the Eastern Security Network.

In a statement made available to SaharaReporters on Saturday through its spokesman, Emma Powerful, IPOB stated that “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu never threatened Obi of Onitsha.”

IPOB said, “The attention of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra IPOB has been drawn to the activities of mischief makers who are twisting the response of our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to the recent statement made by our revered Obi of Onitsha, HRM Igwe Alfred Achebe, concerning the formation of Onitsha Ado Security outfit.

“Our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu never threatened Obi Alfred Achebe and his security outfit but only advised the revered monarch not to allow himself and his newly formed security outfit to be used by Fulani Janjaweed in Abuja to fight ESN and IPOB.

“IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu never insulted the Obi of Onitsha as being mischievously misconstrued by these dubious characters and traitors in our land. They only want to twist facts for a piece of bread and crumbs from the caliphate. The fact remains that our leader, Kanu has enormous respect for the Obi of Onitsha and holds him in high esteem.

“Our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, supports every genuine security outfit set up to protect our land and forest and secure our mothers, wives and sisters from the incessant rapes and killings by Fulani terrorists. But any security outfit set up to attack ESN cannot be allowed to exist.

“All Biafrans both home and abroad must support ESN security outfit. We are aware that some unscrupulous individuals and groups including traitors are trying to use Onitsha Ado vigilante to create confusion in our land. Communities are free to form their own vigilante to protect their villages and towns from Fulani terrorists attack.

"But any vigilante group set up to undermine or sabotage IPOB and ESN will end in disgrace. May we reiterate that we are not against any village vigilante or market vigilante group but if it works against ESN personnel it will surely end in disaster.”