Only Two Persons In Kebbi, Taraba Received AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine - Nigerian Government

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency, an agency of the Federal Government, has confirmed that only one person in Kebbi and Taraba states each had received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after about two weeks.

The agency did not say if the only person was the state governor.

But it added that over 300,000 people had received their first doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The NPHCDA said on its official Twitter on Friday, noting that those vaccinated so far in the country were 9.5 per cent as of March 26, 2021.

It said over 374 585 people had been vaccinated across 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory. The Nigeria Immunisation Agency data showed that all states except Kogi had commenced vaccination against the infection in the country.

It said Kogi State was not supplied with the vaccines because their cold store was still under repair following vandalisation during the EndSARS protest.

It stated that Lagos State, the epicentre of coronavirus in the country, had vaccinated almost 92,000 people, making it the highest in the country; followed by Ogun with 36,953, Bauchi-31,321, Kaduna-29,426, Jigawa-22, 420 and Kwara- 20,060.

The agency noted that “states with the lowest number of vaccinated people were Kebbi, Taraba, with one each, while Abia had four.”

The NPHCDA said Nigerians could register for their COVID-19 vaccination by visiting its website nphcda.gov.ng and clicking on COVID-19 Vaccination e-registration.