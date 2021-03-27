Panic As Wedding Guests Injured In Lagos Auto Crash

There was panic on Saturday around the St Saviour’s Bus stop on the Ikotun-Ijegun road in Lagos State after a crash involving a vehicle conveying six females who were returning from a wedding ceremony.

SaharaReporters learnt that the accident occurred around 3pm, due to the lack of speed bumps on the newly tarred road.

Videos sent to SaharaReporters showed commotion in the area as passersby tried to rush one of the ladies to a nearby hospital.

“The accident just happened around Ikotun-Ijegun road that involved like six ladies looking as if they were going for an event. I wasn't able to talk to any one of them though because people were many and it's a newly tarred road which the government is supposed to put bumps on,” a witness said.