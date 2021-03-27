Panic As Wedding Guests Injured In Lagos Auto Crash

SaharaReporters learnt that the accident occurred around 3pm, due to the lack of speed bumps on the newly tarred road.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 27, 2021

There was panic on Saturday around the St Saviour’s Bus stop on the Ikotun-Ijegun road in Lagos State after a crash involving a vehicle conveying six females who were returning from a wedding ceremony.

SaharaReporters learnt that the accident occurred around 3pm, due to the lack of speed bumps on the newly tarred road.

Videos sent to SaharaReporters showed commotion in the area as passersby tried to rush one of the ladies to a nearby hospital.

“The accident just happened around Ikotun-Ijegun road that involved like six ladies looking as if they were going for an event. I wasn't able to talk to any one of them though because people were many and it's a newly tarred road which the government is supposed to put bumps on,” a witness said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Gridlock As Fire Breaks Out On Otedola Bridge In Lagos
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Truck Loses Control, Crushes Traders In Ondo Market
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Accident At Least Three Killed, Many Injured In Ife-Ibadan Highway Crash
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Six Feared Dead As Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Accident Two NSCDC Personnel Die, One Injured In Ondo Road Accident
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Accident Vehicle Crushes Six Siblings To Death In Edo
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Tinubu Stumbles At Arewa House Lecture In Kaduna
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Didn’t Understand Road Photograph Ganduje Presented To Him – Kwankwaso
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians React Angrily To Reports Of Buhari Son’s Planned Marriage To Kano Princess
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Economy Under Buhari Remains Weak With High Unemployment Rate– Tinubu
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Buhari Dragged To Court For Re-Appointing NPA Director, Usman, For Another Five Years
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics You Can't Break Nigeria Without War, Bloodshed, ACF Tells Agitators
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Sports Nigeria Qualifies For AFCON After Rivals Draw
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military Battle In Askira, Chibok Town As Army Kills 48 Boko Haram Terrorists, Rescue 11 Victims
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Attack Ebonyi Community, Kill Scores Of Residents, Burn 200 Houses
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Military Why Soldiers Embarked On Protest In North-East – Army Reacts
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Needs A Revolution, Every Other Thing Is A Distraction – Sowore
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME ICPC Operatives Arrest 25 FRSC Officials For Bribery In Lagos, Recover N1million
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad