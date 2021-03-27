Tinubu Stumbles At Arewa House Lecture In Kaduna

Tinubu crashed between two chairs on arrival at the 11th Arewa House Lecture in Kaduna.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 27, 2021

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, tripped over his foot and stumbled as he made his way to his auditorium seat where the 2021 annual Arewa House Lecture was held.

The event, which is the 11th edition of the annual Arewa House lecture, took place on Saturday at the Arewa House Banquet Hall, Kaduna.

According to a trending video, Tinubu crashed between two chairs on arrival at the 11th Arewa House Lecture in Kaduna.

His aides and nearby guests quickly supported him.

Tinubu spoke on the topic “Reduction of the Cost of Governance for Inclusive Growth and Youth Development in Northern Nigeria in a Post-COVID-19 Era,” admitted the high unemployment rate in Nigeria.

The APC stalwart said though Nigeria has exited recession, the country’s economy remained weak.

He also warned against wasteful spending amongst government officials, saying the government must spend money to yield economic returns for the benefit of the masses.

Tinubu, a former Lagos state governor, played a key role in the political merger of 2013, which created the APC.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari Didn’t Understand Road Photograph Ganduje Presented To Him – Kwankwaso
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians React Angrily To Reports Of Buhari Son’s Planned Marriage To Kano Princess
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Economy Under Buhari Remains Weak With High Unemployment Rate– Tinubu
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Buhari Dragged To Court For Re-Appointing NPA Director, Usman, For Another Five Years
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics You Can't Break Nigeria Without War, Bloodshed, ACF Tells Agitators
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Needs A Revolution, Every Other Thing Is A Distraction – Sowore
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Didn’t Understand Road Photograph Ganduje Presented To Him – Kwankwaso
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians React Angrily To Reports Of Buhari Son’s Planned Marriage To Kano Princess
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Economy Under Buhari Remains Weak With High Unemployment Rate– Tinubu
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Buhari Dragged To Court For Re-Appointing NPA Director, Usman, For Another Five Years
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics You Can't Break Nigeria Without War, Bloodshed, ACF Tells Agitators
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Sports Nigeria Qualifies For AFCON After Rivals Draw
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military Battle In Askira, Chibok Town As Army Kills 48 Boko Haram Terrorists, Rescue 11 Victims
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Attack Ebonyi Community, Kill Scores Of Residents, Burn 200 Houses
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Military Why Soldiers Embarked On Protest In North-East – Army Reacts
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Needs A Revolution, Every Other Thing Is A Distraction – Sowore
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME ICPC Operatives Arrest 25 FRSC Officials For Bribery In Lagos, Recover N1million
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME I Won't Forgive Killer Of My Daughter – Father Of Minna Bride Burnt To Death
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad