Why We Introduced NIN For UTME– JAMB Registrar

Candidates must make use of accessible SIM cards which have never been used for UTME registration.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 27, 2021

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board on Friday defended the introduction of the use of the National Identity Number for the registration of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The board said the move was for security reasons and to checkmate examination malpractice, adding that the directive was from the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.

JAMB logo

It asked candidates to supply only their NIN at the registration centres and not their names.

The Registrar and Chief Executive of JAMB, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, said this during a virtual meeting with owners of computer-based test centres, service providers and other stakeholders to kick-start the 2021 UTME registration.

He said, "We don't even require the name of the candidate; we want the NIN. We will then do the needful to pull the candidate's data and the process will go on from there.

"It is for security reasons. It helps us avoid impersonation, but there is a bigger picture. There is insecurity in the country and we know that many of these problems are there because we have identification problems. We can't identify every citizen, where he is and what he is doing."

According to Oloyede, candidates must make use of accessible SIM cards which have never been used for UTME registration.

He said discussions were ongoing with the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, to grant a conditioned waiver to an estimated 20 per cent of candidates without SIM cards.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Man Alleges Gross Mismanagement Of Funds By Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic's Rector
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Education Online Education: A Potential Solution For Students In Nigeria’s Troubled Northeast
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Exclusive University Of Nigeria Nsukka Governing Council Plotting Afresh To Punish Professor Who Exposed Colleague’s Questionable Credentials
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
ACTIVISM JAMB Candidates Protest Manipulation of Test Scheme, Call For Removal Of Registrar Ojerinde
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
CRIME Kano State Government Shuts Down College Over Sodomy
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education Protesting Yaba Tech Students Deny They Wish To Avoid Sitting Exams
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Nigerians React Angrily To Reports Of Buhari Son’s Planned Marriage To Kano Princess
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Military Why Soldiers Embarked On Protest In North-East – Army Reacts
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics House Of Reps Meets Chief Of Army Staff Over Secession Threats
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Chad NDLEA Arrests Chadian Lady At Abuja Airport With Heroin In Private Parts
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME How I Was Nearly Killed For Ritual Purposes In My Hotel Room, Man Tells Imo Police
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics You Can't Break Nigeria Without War, Bloodshed, ACF Tells Agitators
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections How Jailed Professor Rigged Election For PDP, Not Me – Akpabio
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Seeks Information On Looters, Money Launderers From Nigerians Abroad
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Christianity Jehovah Witnesses To Mark Lord's Meal, Jesus's Death Worldwide
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Father Of One Of Abducted Kaduna Students, Ibrahim Shamaki Dies Of Worsened Health Situation
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Eight RCCG Evangelists Kidnapped On Their Way For Evangelism In Southern Kaduna
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Prays Against Another Civil War In Nigeria
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad