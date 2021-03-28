APC Candidate Demands Fresh Poll As Violence Mars Abia Bye-Election

Kalu, who is the younger brother of Chief Orji Kalu, the Chief Whip of the Senate, said he would call for the repeat of the election in the alleged violent areas.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 28, 2021

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the ongoing Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency bye-election, Mr. Mascot Kalu, has said that the exercise was marred by violence in some polling units.

Kalu, who is the younger brother of Chief Orji Kalu, the Chief Whip of the Senate, said he would call for the repeat of the election in the alleged violent areas.

Akelicious.net

He spoke at the Eziama High School Ward 01, Unit 014, during an interaction with newsmen.

“We have reports of malpractice at Abia Polytechnic, vote-buying at Item Hall but here at Eziama, it has been peaceful.

“We had a vigorous campaign and are hopeful we will emerge victoriously but it is the people that will decide at the end of the day,” Kalu said.

He denied the allegation that APC engaged the military to disrupt voting in some wards.

According to him, the military operatives only moved into areas they were invited due to electoral violence.

Earlier on Saturday, a substance suspected to be a bomb exploded at the Umuola Hall, Ward 8, Ogbor Hill, Aba North council.

Although no life was lost, electoral materials were scattered as workers, voters and party agents scampered to safety.

However, security agents stormed the area and restored order. As of the time of filing this report, voting has restarted.

A voter, who gave his Chinedu Eze, said they were in a queue when a loud sound enveloped the area and everyone fled.

Later, unknown gunmen abducted the APC collation officer for Aba North council, Mike Ozoemena, at the ongoing bye-election.

Ozoemena, who is also the campaign Officer of the APC candidate, Mascot Uzor Kalu, was kidnapped at the Industrial ward 2 areas.

The APC Publicity Secretary, Abia State, Ben Godson, who confirmed the incident, had said that Ozoemena’s whereabouts were still unknown.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Tinubu Stumbles At Arewa House Lecture In Kaduna
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Economy Under Buhari Remains Weak With High Unemployment Rate– Tinubu
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians React Angrily To Reports Of Buhari Son’s Planned Marriage To Kano Princess
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Chadian President Visits Buhari, Suggests Ways To End Boko Haram
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Didn’t Understand Road Photograph Ganduje Presented To Him – Kwankwaso
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari, Governors Can’t Decide Who Stays In Nigeria – Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Tinubu Stumbles At Arewa House Lecture In Kaduna
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Economy Under Buhari Remains Weak With High Unemployment Rate– Tinubu
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest Two Pastors As Masterminds Of ESN’s Killings, Violence In South-East
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Sex How I Caught My Four-Month Pregnant Wife In Bed With Another Man— Oyo Cleric
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nigerians React Angrily To Reports Of Buhari Son’s Planned Marriage To Kano Princess
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Chadian President Visits Buhari, Suggests Ways To End Boko Haram
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military Battle In Askira, Chibok Town As Army Kills 48 Boko Haram Terrorists, Rescue 11 Victims
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Didn’t Understand Road Photograph Ganduje Presented To Him – Kwankwaso
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari, Governors Can’t Decide Who Stays In Nigeria – Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Federal Lawmakers Propose 235 New Tertiary Institutions Amid Cash Crunch
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Attack Ebonyi Community, Kill Scores Of Residents, Burn 200 Houses
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Buhari Refuses To Act On Magu’s Probe Report Five Months After Submission
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad