APC Candidate Demands Fresh Poll As Violence Mars Abia Bye-Election

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the ongoing Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency bye-election, Mr. Mascot Kalu, has said that the exercise was marred by violence in some polling units.

Kalu, who is the younger brother of Chief Orji Kalu, the Chief Whip of the Senate, said he would call for the repeat of the election in the alleged violent areas.

He spoke at the Eziama High School Ward 01, Unit 014, during an interaction with newsmen.

“We have reports of malpractice at Abia Polytechnic, vote-buying at Item Hall but here at Eziama, it has been peaceful.

“We had a vigorous campaign and are hopeful we will emerge victoriously but it is the people that will decide at the end of the day,” Kalu said.

He denied the allegation that APC engaged the military to disrupt voting in some wards.

According to him, the military operatives only moved into areas they were invited due to electoral violence.

Earlier on Saturday, a substance suspected to be a bomb exploded at the Umuola Hall, Ward 8, Ogbor Hill, Aba North council.

Although no life was lost, electoral materials were scattered as workers, voters and party agents scampered to safety.



However, security agents stormed the area and restored order. As of the time of filing this report, voting has restarted.



A voter, who gave his Chinedu Eze, said they were in a queue when a loud sound enveloped the area and everyone fled.

Later, unknown gunmen abducted the APC collation officer for Aba North council, Mike Ozoemena, at the ongoing bye-election.

Ozoemena, who is also the campaign Officer of the APC candidate, Mascot Uzor Kalu, was kidnapped at the Industrial ward 2 areas.



The APC Publicity Secretary, Abia State, Ben Godson, who confirmed the incident, had said that Ozoemena’s whereabouts were still unknown.