How Frustrated Residents Of Abuja Community Are Dealing With Incessant Kidnappings

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 28, 2021

Following incessant kidnapping cases in the Abaji Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, many residents have fled and abandoned their homes.

According to Daily Trust, residents of Anguwar Hausawa and Kekeshi communities have been the worst-hit.  

Although the police and members of the vigilante group in the area had foiled three different kidnap attempts, in which two of the kidnappers were shot dead, the gunmen have been returning to the area.

After abducting a top civil servant on Thursday, the gunmen raided a Fulani settlement at Kekeshi, still in Abaji.

After the incident, retired civil servants and some politicians were forced to relocate from the community.

A resident of Anguwar Hausawa, Ibrahim Saleh, said he decided to move his family to Abaji town over fears that they might be kidnapped.

The petty trader said he stays in the town to make ends meet and goes back to his house during the day.

He said, “You know Anguwar Hausawa has suffered several attacks by kidnappers. And you can also remember that the recent one was the one where two of the kidnappers were killed and yet, they still abducted four residents who are still being held captive.”

Also, a teacher identified as Mrs Christiana said last Thursday’s attacks forced her to relocate from the area.

“Even though, the attack was carried out at the senior staff quarters, the sound of gunshots that night alone can cause high blood pressure. Hence, I had to relocate,” she said.

Another resident, Edward Musa, who has also relocated, said he was forced to move with his family because of the frequent attacks.

He said he had rented a two-bedroomed apartment for his family elsewhere, even though his house rent had yet to expire.

A retired civil servant, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he couldn’t cope with the incessant attacks, hence, he decided to relocate from the area.

“I just retired last year, and I realised that with the way the kidnappers were attacking residents, it was not safe for me and my family,” he said.

The spokesperson for the FCT police command, ASP Maryam Yusuf, neither answered calls nor replied a text message sent to her phone to find out the security measures put in place to tackle the spate of kidnappings in the area.

