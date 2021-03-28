How I Caught My Four-Month Pregnant Wife In Bed With Another Man— Oyo Cleric

I caught Mariam in bed with another man when she was just four months pregnant. I was angry with her but we settled the matter. The man also laid claims to the baby.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 28, 2021

A cleric, Abdulrasheed Olalere, has narrated how he allegedly caught his wife, Mariam, in bed with another man when she was four months pregnant.

Olalere, who filed for divorce against Mariam, accused her of infidelity and attempts to elope with her lover.

He said they settled and he accepted his wife back after he caught her cheating on him with another man.

“But after medical reports revealed that the date given by the man proved him wrong about the date of the pregnancy, I accepted her back,” he said.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the cleric added that after interventions by different people, things started going on smoothly between them until his wife went back to her lover.

He said “My lord, I caught her trying to elope with that same man. Mariam is wayward.”

Reacting to all the allegations, Mariam insisted that her husband was irresponsible and uncaring.

She didn’t deny that she attempted to elope with her ex-boyfriend.

The Mapo Customary Court sitting in Ibadan on Friday dissolved the six-year-old marriage in the interest of peace.

The President of the court, Chief Ademola Odunade held that the marriage was not built on a solid foundation of love and trust.

Odunade awarded custody of the child to Mariam and directed Olalere to pay N5,000 for the child’s monthly upkeep.

