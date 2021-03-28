Nigerians Are Crying Everyday, Need Someone To Liberate Them, CAN Tells Buhari

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Sunday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to provide succour to Nigerians "crying for someone to librate them every day."

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Olasupo Ayokunle who made the observation during his lecture entitled "Call To Lead At A Difficult Time" at a thanksgiving service to honour Bishop Wale Oke as the 7th National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), said it is disheartening that the President could appoint 13 judges from the North without considering a Christian among them.

Oke was on March 2, 2021 elected as the new PFN National President during its biennial convention in Enugu, Enugu State.



Speaking further, the CAN president said such appointments and other reasons peculiar to each region is the reason why many Nigerians are agitating for secession.

Ayokunle said, "Everybody must be giving a sense of belonging in Nigeria. We have not respected the plurality that brought us together, that's why some people are agitating to breakup. They have their peculiar regional challenges. It is unreasonable that Buhari appointed 13 judges from the North and none of them is a Christian. Does that mean that we don't have educated Christians in the North?

"Does it mean that Christians in the North are dullards? Nigerians are crying every day and needs someone to liberate them.

"Constantly speak truth to the power, so as to proffer solutions to insecurity in Nigeria, it seems those is power don't know the way out again. The way security issues are been handled in Nigeria by the present administration is frustrating.

"People will hate you because you are saying the truth, speak the truth. Be ready for religious tension. We are the watchmen for Nigeria, leadership is about delivery and satisfying who has called you."

On his part, Oke advised President Buhari to be ruthless with bandits and not negotiate with them.

He said, "A good government would not negotitate with killers. A good government won't negotitate with bandits. A good government won't negotitate with killers herdsmen. Buhari must act now."