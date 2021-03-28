Tinubu Celebrates Birthday In Kano, Visits Emir

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has arrived in Kano State to celebrate his birthday in the state.

This comes despite opposition to such in from some quarters.

For instance, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) had asked Governor Abdullahi Ganduje not to host Tinubu’s birthday in the state.

According to Daily Trust, on Sunday, Ganduje accompanied the former Lagos State governor to the palace of the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, where he paid homage.

Tinubu is expected to meet with the Northern Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria on Monday.

There are indications that Tinubu is eyeing the presidency, though he has not publicly declared his intention.

Speaking at the palace, Tinubu admitted that the country is passing through a trying moment, noting that only unity and prosperity will allow it to excel.

“Nigeria is at critical stage of its life and the only thing that would make it survive is unity and understanding, therefore, Lagos and Kano, which have come through these over time, must show the way.

“Peace and development would be eluded if the nation continues the way it is going, therefore unity and tranquility must be the hope that could be ridden on.

“One can see that today I, Bola Tinubu, is sitting side by side with Governor Ganduje and this is a clear testimony that people regardless of their tribes and religions could come together and make a change,” he said.

The Emir of Kano, Bayero, lauded Tinubu for choosing to celebrate his 69th birthday in Kano, describing it as a testimony to the unity and love he has for Nigeria.

This is the second time in four months that Tinubu will visit the state.

In December 2020, he met with some scholars who threw their weight behind his “2023 presidential ambition”.

In less than a week, Tinubu has been to Kaduna and Katsina states, which are among the states with the largest voting populations in the country.

Last week, Tinubu donated the sum of N50 million to victims of a recent fire outbreak at Katsina Central Market in Katsina State.

He also sympathy visits to traders and other victims of the fire outbreak in company with the state governor, Aminu Bello Masari.

Many Nigerians have however criticised Tinubu for the gesture, describing it as proof as that the APC chieftain is desperate to win over northerners in his bid to become Nigeria's president as he was not known to have extended such gestures to victims of fire outbreaks in Lagos or other southern states.