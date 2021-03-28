Women Far More Intelligent Than Men – Nigeria's Transportation Minister, Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi has stated that women are far more intelligent than men.

The former Governor of Rivers state said this while speaking at the second edition of the Association of Nigerian Women Business Network in Abuja.

Rotimi Amaechi

In a statement released by his Special Assistant on Media, Taiye Elebiyo-Edeni, the Minister noted that women are capable of holding positions of authority in society other than the mere 35 per cent affirmative action policy.

Amaechi said, “I do not support male domination, neither do I support female domination. I believe that all of you seated here are qualified to rule this nation; I don’t believe that a particular seat should be set aside for a woman; the reason is that women are by far more intelligent than men.

"The Deputy Secretary- General of the United Nations, Amina Muhammed, was selected not because she was a woman but because she performed excellently well in her previous position.

“When ‘I am invited to a function and women are gathered dancing, I just wonder why women should be dancing at a function; women should be taking more seriously than dancing at a function.

“When you get to the table, assert your authority as somebody who is brilliant, who is intelligent to get what others are getting.

“Don’t tell me you are on the table and should be given a position because you are a woman, don’t ask that any seat should be set aside for you, ask for your right, it is your right. Women in politics stay for meetings till 2am. So if your husband allows you to join politics, he should be ready to support you.

“Any woman I have ever given appointment merited it, but you are also a problem unto yourselves. If appointment is given to a woman, a fellow woman will start saying the man is dating the woman and that she did not get the appointment because she merited it, which is one of the reasons I stopped.”