Katsina Governor, Masari's Aide Slumps, Dies During Wedding Ceremony

He was taken to the Government House Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by doctors.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 29, 2021

Alhaji Rabe Ibrahim Jibia, a newly appointed Senior Special Assistant on Security, Daura Zone, to Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has died after slumping at a wedding reception venue.

It was gathered that Jubia died during the wedding fatiha of the daughter of the Special Adviser on Security Matters to the Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Katsina at Banu Commasie, GRA, Katsina.

Governor Aminu Masari

He was taken to the Government House Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by doctors.

“He was carried outside the venue of the wedding but there was no sign of recovery. It was at that point that it was suggested that he should be taken to hospital,” a source said.

The deceased, said to be a retired officer of the Department of State Services, has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 2023: There Will Be No Nigeria If Igbo Are Denied Presidential Ticket – Ohanaeze
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Economy Government Intends To Sell Fuel At N500 Per Litre Before December — Falana
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Why We Will Never Support Agitations For Oduduwa Republic — Northern Yoruba Community
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Visa Will Be Needed To Kano If Nigeria Breaks Up, Osinbajo Warns
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Celebrates Birthday In Kano, Visits Emir
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu Suspended From PDP
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Over 20 Dead After Eating ‘Fried Meat’ Served By Yahoo Boy At A Bar In Ogun
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME How We Kidnapped Edo Immigration Officer, Sold Her To Fulani Herdsmen—Suspects
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Scandal Horrific Tales Of Sexual Abuse, Molestation In Nigerian All-Boys Boarding Schools
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Attack Travellers In Nigeria’s Capital City, Kill One, Abduct Many
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Accident Students Go Wild In Ibadan, Vandalise Vehicles
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: There Will Be No Nigeria If Igbo Are Denied Presidential Ticket – Ohanaeze
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military REVEALED: North Dominates Nigerian Army Recruitment List, South-East With Fewest Candidates
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Economy Government Intends To Sell Fuel At N500 Per Litre Before December — Falana
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigeria’s Resident Doctors Begin Indefinite Strike April 1
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Why We Will Never Support Agitations For Oduduwa Republic — Northern Yoruba Community
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Visa Will Be Needed To Kano If Nigeria Breaks Up, Osinbajo Warns
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Celebrates Birthday In Kano, Visits Emir
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad