NDLEA Arrests Man With N2 Billion Illicit Drugs At Lagos Airport

The suspect was arrested during the outward clearance of passengers on Air Marroc.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 29, 2021

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency on Sunday arrested a man with illicit drugs worth over N2 billion at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Monday.

According to the statement, the suspect had in his possession, 7.1 kilogram of Methamphetamine carefully concealed in food spices and packed in a Swiss polo suitcase.

The illicit substance was said to be bound for Spain with a street value of over N2 billion.

The statement quoted the Commander, NDLEA MMIA’s Special command, Ahmadu Garba, as saying that one of the suspects was arrested on Sunday.

Garba said the suspect was arrested during the outward clearance of passengers on Air Marroc.

“Unarguably, the closure of borders occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic is responsible for the surge in the price of these drugs.

“For instance, the price of meth in Australia had increased from $200 to $600 per gramme due to supply cut, hence the desperation by the traffickers and barons alike,’’ Garba said.

Also, Garba said the Command equally intercepted a suspect at Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) export shed of the airport with 800 grammes of Cannabis Sativa.

According to him, the operatives also seized 19.950 kg of green leaves suspected to be khat, noting that the cannabis, cleverly concealed in foodstuff, was bound for Dubai, UAE.

In a follow-up operation, he said another suspect was arrested in connection with the seized 800 grammes of cannabis.

He said investigations were ongoing with a view to establishing more leads and getting the owner of the khat leaves arrested.

The statement also quoted the Chair, NDLEA, Buba Marwa, as commending men and officers of the command for the arrests and seizures.

Marwa reiterated the agency’s commitment to launching offensive action against the activities of drug barons and traffickers wherever they are across Nigeria.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Pilgrim Drug Trafficker Ingests, Then Excretes 82 Pellets Of Cocaine Following NDLEA Arrest
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Drugs Kano State NDLEA Arrests Suspected Drug Traffickers Disguised As Police Officers
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Drugs Suspected Drug Seller Arrested In Ondo
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Drugs Codeine Syrup: Why We Shut Emzor, 2 Others - NAFDAC
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Drugs 'Weed Are Free Now' — South Africa’s Highest Court Legalises Marijuana Use
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Drugs NDLEA Storm Sambisa, Arrest 52-Man Drug Gang
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights BREAKING: Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Justice Umar Publicly Assaults, Brutalises Security Guard At Abuja Plaza
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Over 20 Dead After Eating ‘Fried Meat’ Served By Yahoo Boy At A Bar In Ogun
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Why My Wife Was Missing At My Colloquium In Kano –Tinubu
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Scandal Horrific Tales Of Sexual Abuse, Molestation In Nigerian All-Boys Boarding Schools
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari To Visit United Kingdom For Medical Check-up
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerians React As Tinubu Hails Kano Governor, Ganduje For 'Fighting' Corruption
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Constituency Project: Nigerian Senator 'Spends' N50million To Fence Police Station
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Why We Will Never Support Agitations For Oduduwa Republic — Northern Yoruba Community
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Insecurity How I Warned Of Moves To Assassinate Governor Ortom And Another Governor — Borno Cleric
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu Suspended From PDP
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Attack Travellers In Nigeria’s Capital City, Kill One, Abduct Many
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Vacate South-East Within 48 Hours or be treated like ‘Bush Animals’— Ohanaeze Youths Warn Fulani With AK-47s
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad