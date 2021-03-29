NDLEA Arrests Man With N2 Billion Illicit Drugs At Lagos Airport

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency on Sunday arrested a man with illicit drugs worth over N2 billion at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Monday.

According to the statement, the suspect had in his possession, 7.1 kilogram of Methamphetamine carefully concealed in food spices and packed in a Swiss polo suitcase.

The illicit substance was said to be bound for Spain with a street value of over N2 billion.

The statement quoted the Commander, NDLEA MMIA’s Special command, Ahmadu Garba, as saying that one of the suspects was arrested on Sunday.

Garba said the suspect was arrested during the outward clearance of passengers on Air Marroc.

“Unarguably, the closure of borders occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic is responsible for the surge in the price of these drugs.

“For instance, the price of meth in Australia had increased from $200 to $600 per gramme due to supply cut, hence the desperation by the traffickers and barons alike,’’ Garba said.

Also, Garba said the Command equally intercepted a suspect at Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) export shed of the airport with 800 grammes of Cannabis Sativa.

According to him, the operatives also seized 19.950 kg of green leaves suspected to be khat, noting that the cannabis, cleverly concealed in foodstuff, was bound for Dubai, UAE.

In a follow-up operation, he said another suspect was arrested in connection with the seized 800 grammes of cannabis.

He said investigations were ongoing with a view to establishing more leads and getting the owner of the khat leaves arrested.

The statement also quoted the Chair, NDLEA, Buba Marwa, as commending men and officers of the command for the arrests and seizures.

Marwa reiterated the agency’s commitment to launching offensive action against the activities of drug barons and traffickers wherever they are across Nigeria.