Nigerians React After Presidential Aide, Adesina Said Buhari Didn’t Promise To Make N1 Equal To $1

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has been heavily criticised on social media by Nigerians for his usual habit of unjustly defending his principal on National Television.

Adesina was the host on Sunday Politics Programme of the Channels TV monitored by SaharaReporters.

Femi Adesina

The Presidential spokesman responded to a lot of issues raised including the denial of the promise made by President Buhari in 2015 that he would make one naira equal to a dollar if he got to power.

Adesina said such a promise never existed while responding to a question by the TV’s Seun Okinbaloye.

“But what you just said, Seun, does not exist. It is fake, it is false. It doesn’t exist, and the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has debunked that before,” Adesina said.

“It doesn’t exist, it was never said. If he said (that) there should be clips, there should be publications. It was never said. It was a conjuration by some people. And would then become an albatross on the government neck. That was never said, that was never promised. I challenge you to make the clip available where that promise was made.”

Nigerians that watched the programme took to Twitter to send their provocative and angry comments in reactions to the comments made by the President’s mouthpiece.

"Ejiamatu @Ejiamatu001 said, "Listening to Femi Adesina can be depressing. The man lies with unmitigated equanimity."

“Why must Channels always bring people who are clueless to discuss the present APC administration political woes, people like Femi Adesina?” Casmir Ike @CasmirIke asked.

“For the sanity of Nigerians, please @channelstv,” Mekzer (@mekzer) begged, “Never invite Femi Adesina for an interview again. He just ended up wasting our time, of all the questions he was asked, he couldn't even answer any single one. He was busy beating about the bush.”

“In all honesty, Buhari didn't promise Nigerians anything. I've to agree with Femi Adesina on this to be honest. The likes of (Bola) Tinubu, (Kayode) Fayemi, Rochas (Okorocha) and others made (those) promises to Nigerians on his behalf. Baba was just on the campaign field to dance, and laugh at Nigerians' ignorance. Lmaooo,” Premier @SodiqTade said.

“I don't know how Femi Adesina sleeps at night knowing that he'd lie the following day. It's still a mystery to me,” Auay Jokesomefun (@Sunday_Akinjide) commented.

“Honestly, Femi Adesina is terrific at his job; sadly, it's to the detriment of Nigerians,” Samson #ENDBADGOVERNANCE @Abbah_Esq tweeted.

“I think that whenever Channels TV wants to mock Buhari and his administration, they invite Femi Adesina,” African god (@theafricangod) reacted.

Emmanuel Ebia (@Emmanuel_Ebia) lamented, “The number of mind-numbing idiots in this government is staggering; from Lai Mohammed, Garba Shehu, Femi Adesina, Bashir Ahmed to Lauretta Onochie. It's almost as if they deliberately went out of their way to recruit clowns and provocators. When the head is a dummy.”

“Every facet of what makes Nigeria a country is bleeding, but yet you have Garba Shehu speaking on behalf of a faceless president, Femi Adesina posting glossy JEPGs on Facebook, and the political elites totally silent, and just simply waiting their turn come 2023,” Omar Bongo @OneDay4TheOwner cried out.

“Femi Adesina...there is a special place in hell reserved for you. Even the devil himself will bow to you, for you have exceeded far and above his expectations. Thunder fire you sir and your friends,” Ogetobinwest (@ogetobinwest) said.