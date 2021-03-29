Nigerians React As Tinubu Hails Kano Governor, Ganduje For 'Fighting' Corruption

Nigerians mocked both Tinubu and Ganduje, describing both as ‘corrupt leaders’.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 29, 2021

Many Nigerians on Twitter have lambasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu, for lauding Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state for strengthening anti-corruption institutions.

Tinubu had on Sunday, while inaugurating the restructured office of Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, hailed Ganduje for his efforts in fighting corruption in the state despite the governor being caught in a video collecting bribe years ago.

“This is a welcome development indeed and we salute the governor for this encouraging effort.

“In ensuring Nigeria becomes a member of a committed international community that frees us from the burden of corruption this and similar edifices could play an important role in that.

“To a lot of us looking forward to a prosperous, corruption-free Nigeria and Africa, today is dedicated to that objective,” the APC leader said.

Taking to social media, some Nigerians mocked both Tinubu and Ganduje, describing both as ‘corrupt leaders’.

Twitter user, @songyoh1 wrote, “It’s huge comedy. Nothing but a sense of entitlement to take a turn. Someone that says paying compensation to herders and farmers will end the conflict & violence of herdsmen many of whom are foreign bandits with local collaborators.”

Another user, @Osimvictor1, said, “He is a leader by example, I'm sure Gandollars won't need babriga bank again to stuff his dollars. He will soon get bullion vans, that will be carrying the loots around.”

@pdauda tweeted, “Nigeria reads like a satirical play on days like this. Tinubu, who has a burgeoning file at the EFCC (Economic and Financial Crimes Commission) is lauding Ganduje, who gave an award-winning performance in a bribe video, for fighting corruption. One more person and you have the cast of 'Three Thieves' right there.”

Reacting, @Amakagenesis said, “This same Tinubu whose corruption case file went missing some weeks back and Mallam Gandollar both fighting corruption??? Wahala be like Buhari hearing problem.”

@TheDonTheDon77 wrote, “Hahaha is the same Ganduje we saw on video accepting bribe? Then lied it’s his twin brother lol. Or Tinubu, that happens to be the most corrupt Nigerian politician that country has even witnessed. Are these two now the 'Messiahs' that’ll eradicate corruption in Nigeria?"

“Someone that has an asset declaration case to settle is inaugurating a state anti-graft commission. Caveat: don't fall for this!” @FS_Yusuf_ said.

