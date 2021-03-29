Ondo Governor, Akeredolu Appoints Six Special Assistants On Photography

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 29, 2021

The Governor of Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) has approved the appointments of six special assistants on photography.

The governor through a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olabode on March 3, approved the appointments of four special assistants on photography. 

Also, on March 29, 2021, the governor approved yet another two special assistants on photography. 

The action of the governor has been condemned by many and discribed as misplaced priority as medical workers in Ondo State have since January embarked on an indefinite strike over the payment of 50 percent of their November 2020 salary arrears. 

Workers in Ondo State have been owed salary arrears of four to five months. Some workers in state-owned tertiary institutions have not received salary in the last six months.

The special assistants on photography are: Nguher Zaki - Special Assistant (Photography);​Mr. Micheal Attah - Special Assistant (Photography); ​Mr. Saidu Abdulrahman Kemi - Special Assistant (Photography); Abayomi Samson Adefolalu - Special Assistant to the Governor (Photography); Olawale Abolade-Special Assistant to the Governor (Photography); and Mr Olugbenga Asade. 

 

