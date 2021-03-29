REVEALED: North Dominates Nigerian Army Recruitment List, South-East With Fewest Candidates

Checks by SaharaReporters has revealed that the South-East region has the lowest number of successful candidates as the Nigerian Army unveils the list of new recruits.

The Nigerian Army on Friday released a list of 300 candidates selected for its short service combatant course 47/2021 selection board with about 61 reserves.

The candidates were drawn from all the six geopolitical zones in the country.

But findings by this newspaper revealed that northern zones dominated the list.

The list of successful candidates for the Short Service Combatant Course 47/2021 has only 13% (49) of candidates from the South-East out of the total number of 361 candidates (both successful and reserves).

A breakdown of the list reveals that the South-East has only 42 selected candidates with 7 reserves compared to the North Central zone which has 58 candidates with an additional 13 reserves making a total of 71 candidates (20%).

The South-West and South-South geopolitical zones have slightly higher numbers of candidates than the South-East but lower than any of the Northern zones.

South-West and South-South zones have 16% each on the list with 48 candidates selected from each zone and 10 reserves each.

Candidates from North-East zone totalled 61 with 49 selected and 12 reserves (17%), the North-West has a total of 64 candidates (18%), 55 selected candidates and 9 reserves while the North Central zone has 58 candidates with an additional 13 reserves making a total of 71 candidates (20%).

In a statement on its website, the army asked the shortlisted candidates to report for officer cadet training at the old site of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, on April 6.

The army warned that any candidate who fails to report in person by 6pm on April 7 will forfeit their position and be replaced by another candidate on the reserve list consisting of 61 people.

“This is to inform the general public that candidates who are successful at the Short Service Combatant Course 47/2021 Selection Board have been shortlisted and published on the Nigerian Army recruitment portal recruitment.army.mil.ng/ssc/enlisted,” the statement read.

“Successful candidates are to report for officer cadet training at the Old Site of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, on Tuesday 6 April 2021. The candidates who fail to report by 6pm on Wednesday 7 April 2021 will forfeit their positions & be replaced by another candidate on the Reserve List.

“Candidates are to beware of internet fraudsters that may operate other websites to publish names and defraud unsuspecting candidates.”

Successful candidates are to report at the NDA with the following: Original credentials and SSC 47 online application printout that bears their passport photograph; four copies of 5 x 7 coloured photograph in suit and in full standing position without cap/hat; two pairs of white (unmarked) round neck vests and navy blue shorts (without stripes); two pairs of black trousers; and two pairs of pure white canvas trainers (rubber type NOT acceptable).

Others are two white bedsheets and pillow cases; one blanket (grey or army green colour); a set of cutleries; two pairs of national dress or suit and casual wears; serving military personnel are to come along with release letters and passes from their commanders/commanding officers."