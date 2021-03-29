Students Go Wild In Ibadan, Vandalise Vehicles

A sand-laden truck on Monday morning killed four pupils of Ejioku Secondary School in the Lagelu Local Government Area of Oyo state.

SaharaReporters learnt that the pupils were going to school on a motorcycle, when the truck crushed them to death along Iwo-Ibadan Expressway.

File Photo of Secondary School Students in Oyo State

SaharaReporters learnt that the incident forced students of the school to begin vandalising articulated vehicles in Ejioku.

An eyewitness told SaharaReporters that some parents have stormed schools in the area to pick up their children.

As at the time of this report, it is unclear if the four children belonged to the same parents.

"It happened less than one hour ago. Four pupils of the Ejioku secondary school were crushed by a truck. Students have started vandalising trucks in Ejioku. They are still here as I speak.

"Police must come around to ensure law and order. This is taking another dimension now. The students are on rampage," she said.

The police public relations officer in the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the crisis to SaharaReporters on Monday, saying the police would do everything to nip it in the bud and restore peace in the area.